The cult favourite Mystery Science Theater 3000 has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix, the show's creator Joel Hodgson, and cast members Felicia Day and Jonah Ray, have announced. That takes the total count to twelve seasons, given MST3K ran for 10 seasons on four different networks between 1988-99, before ending its 18-year hiatus earlier this year.

The announcement came via a short video posted shortly after the annual Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon, where six classic episodes were screened with new introductions from Hodgson, Day and Ray.

The video, appended below, shows the three sitting on couches in a Thanksgiving atmosphere. After Hodgson reveals the good news, they joke about how Ray can now afford a rowboat he's had his eye on for a while. Ray gets back on topic to add: "Season 12 is all thanks to the fans and MSTies around the globe, for supporting us throughout this time."

Netflix's Mystery Science Theater 3000 Revival Is Witty and Packed With Jokes Like You'd Expect

Hodgson is the original host, but now involved in a producing and writing role, with Ray replacing him in the Netflix version. Day plays one of the two Mads, who select the awful B-movies that Ray and his bots make fun of to stay sane.

There's no official word from Netflix yet, so we don't have any details on how many episodes there will be, what B-movies will be featured, and the guest appearances we can expect. Clearly, MST3K season 2 is still in very early stages, which does rule out a spring 2018 release.

Of course, even when it does get here, there's the issue of international licensing and unavailability in India. Not a single episode of MST3K is on the Netflix Indian catalogue, and we really hope that's looked into before season 2 arrives. Otherwise, you'll need to get on a good VPN.