Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight Marvel Disney+ Series Announced at D23 Expo

No release dates — or year — for either of them.

By | Updated: 24 August 2019 14:24 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logos for Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight

  • Ms. Marvel brings MCU’s first Muslim superhero
  • All three series are now in development at Marvel
  • Don’t expect them to premiere on Disney+ before 2022

Marvel is on a roll. On the back of scheduling 10 films and TV shows last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced three new live-action Disney+ series at the D23 Expo in California on Friday: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Except for the first one, there's little detail on any of them though. The Ms. Marvel Disney+ series will rely on the new comic book run that centres on 16-year-old Pakistani-American Muslim teenager Kamala Khan. After being introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, she will then make appearances on the big screen. Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) is the writer and showrunner for Ms. Marvel.

There's no release date — or year — for the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, as is the case for both Moon Knight and She-Hulk as well. In the comics, Moon Knight is the alter ego of a CIA operative turned mercenary named Marc Spector, who is left to die in the Egyptian desert. There, he believes he's saved by the Egyptian god Khonshu and in turn, adopts a new identity as the Moon Knight after returning to the US, in addition to creating two more identities. Spector suffers from multiple personality disorder.

That leaves She-Hulk, known as Jennifer Walters in the Marvel comics. A lawyer, Walters gains the Hulk's powers after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. As She-Hulk, ends up becoming an intelligent and controlled version of the Hulk, something MCU audiences have already been witness to thanks to Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel has always been open to tweaks when it comes to adaptations, so don't expect to see these origin stories played just as when their Disney+ series roll around.

With Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, Marvel Studios now has a total of eight Disney+ series in the works, alongside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, and Hawkeye. The latter five will release within a year of each other, between autumn 2020 and 2021. Expect the new three to show up starting in 2022.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ms Marvel, Moon Knight, She Hulk, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, D23 Expo
