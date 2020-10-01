Technology News
loading

Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Cast in the Lead as Kamala Khan for Disney+ Hotstar Series

The first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 October 2020 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Cast in the Lead as Kamala Khan for Disney+ Hotstar Series

Photo Credit: Marvel

Ms. Marvel

Highlights
  • Ms. Marvel release date expected to be in 2022
  • Vellani to make her Hollywood debut on Ms. Marvel
  • One of nine Disney+ Marvel series in the works

Ms. Marvel has been found. Disney and Marvel Studios have cast 18-year-old newcomer Iman Vellani to play the lead in the eponymous Disney+ Marvel series, which will air on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Vellani will make her Hollywood debut in playing Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey. That makes her the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After debuting in Ms. Marvel, Vellani is expected to appear in future MCU movies as well.

Deadline first brought word of Vellani's casting as Ms. Marvel, which the 18-year-old Canadian confirmed on her newly-created Instagram account shortly after. Vellani wrote: “Speechless and excited! Wish me luck. ❤️ #msmarvel”. Neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have commented.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speechless and excited! Wish me luck. ❤️ #msmarvel

A post shared by Iman Vellani (@imanvellani) on

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, a Pakistani-American himself, tweeted: “I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can't wait.”

There's no word on plot details though Ms. Marvel will likely draw from the work of her creators: editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. Kamala first appeared in a Captain Marvel comic book in 2013 before taking over the mantle of Ms. Marvel in early 2014.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has previously expressed her interest in starring alongside Kamala Khan in a potential film sequel. That could very well happen as Captain Marvel 2 is slated for a July 2022 release date.

The Disney+ series will be the first live-action appearance for Kamala Khan. She was most recently part of the Marvel's Avengers game, where she was voiced by Sandra Saad.

Bisha K. Ali (Four Weddings and a Funeral TV show) is the creator and writer on Ms. Marvel. (She simply tweeted an emoji in response to Vellani's casting.) Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face), and Meera Menon (Farah Goes Bang) are set as directors.

Ms. Marvel is expected to release in 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is one of nine Disney+ Marvel series, alongside WandaVision (December), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), Loki (spring 2021), What If...? (summer 2021), Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk (2022), and an untitled Nick Fury series (TBA).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ms Marvel, Iman Vellani, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Assistant’s New ‘Hold for Me’ Feature Debuts on Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G

Related Stories

Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Cast in the Lead as Kamala Khan for Disney+ Hotstar Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  2. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Google Meet Free Users Can Have 24-Hour Long Video Calls Till March 31
  4. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  8. Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate
  9. PS5 Games to Be Priced Up to Rs. 4,999 Digitally
  10. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Must Become US Firm or Will Be Banned, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Says
  2. Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls
  3. Samsung Galaxy A3 Core With Android Go Edition, 8-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Cast in the Lead as Kamala Khan for Disney+ Hotstar Series
  5. Google Assistant’s New ‘Hold for Me’ Feature Debuts on Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
  6. Twitter Removes 130 Accounts Linked to Iran Trying to Disrupt Public Conversation During Trump-Biden Debate
  7. Pixel 4a India Launch Set for October 17, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  8. Reliance Retail to Receive Additional Rs 1,875-Crore Investment From Silver Lake Co-Investors
  9. Facebook Bans US Ads That Call Voting Fraud Widespread or Election Invalid
  10. Facebook Merges Messenger With Instagram's Direct Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com