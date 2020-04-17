Technology News
loading

Mrs. Serial Killer Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie

Jacqueline Fernandez will “do anything to save” her husband, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 April 2020 13:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mrs. Serial Killer Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jacqueline Fernandez in Mrs. Serial Killer trailer

Highlights
  • Release date of Mrs. Serial Killer movie is May 1 on Netflix
  • Mrs. Serial Killer trailer introduces the characters, premise
  • Fifth original movie for Netflix from India in 2020

As promised, the Mrs. Serial Killer trailer is here. Netflix has unveiled a two-minute look at its next original movie from India, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, and debutante Zayn Marie Khan, Aamir Khan's niece. In the Mrs. Serial Killer trailer, after a doctor (Bajpayee) is framed as a serial killer who went after young girls, his “doting wife” (Fernandez) decides to copy the serial killer's modus operandi to prove her husband's innocence. Mrs. Serial Killer has been directed and produced by husband-wife duo Shirish Kunder (Jaan-E-Mann) and Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), respectively.

“Shona Mukerjee could be your next-door neighbour, but the quirks of fate throw her into a position where she has to learn to be sinister and become Mrs. Serial Killer,” Fernandez said in a prepared statement. “I cannot wait for people to see what she is capable of."”

Bajpayee said: “I play Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee in the film, which is a character written by Shirish, who convinced me to work together after [the 2016 short film] Kriti. The character has everything going for him till one day the world comes crashing down on him and he is accused of being a serial killer. He is helpless and must depend upon his wife to help prove his innocence. This is my first role with Netflix and I am very happy with how Joy has shaped up.”

Raina said: “My character is on a quest for justice but his past plays a major role in determining his intentions. I am eager to find out what the public thinks of Imran Shahid.”

Kunder said: “The lead actors have all brought their characters to life and each of them has different stories that will complete the mystery 1 May onwards, when the world gets to watch Mrs. Serial Killer, only on Netflix. It has been a joy for me to give life to this story for a discerning audience, after the positive response to my short film, Kriti.”

Here's the official description for Mrs. Serial Killer, via Netflix:

“When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.”

Mrs. Serial Killer premières May 1 on Netflix worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mrs Serial Killer, Netflix, Netflix India, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Farah Khan
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Mrs. Serial Killer Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  2. A Mysterious Redmi Phone Has Been Certified in China
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  4. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  5. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  6. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  8. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  9. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Now Launch in India on April 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Alexa Voice-Based Assistant Gets a Long-Form Speaking Style
  2. How to Delete Zoom Account: A Step-by-Step Guide
  3. Missing Office During Coronavirus Lockdown? These Websites Bring Familiar Office Sounds to the Home
  4. Honor 9X Lite, Honor 20E With 4GB of RAM, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone SE (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Samsung Working on One UI 2.1 Update for Galaxy Note 9
  7. Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan
  8. Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns
  9. Google Updates Play Store Rules to Stop Android App Subscription Fraud
  10. HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create Laptops Launched, HP Envy 15 Refreshed With New Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com