Mrs. Serial Killer Release Date: Netflix's Jacqueline Fernandez Movie Out May 1

Fernandez stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the Farah Khan production.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 April 2020 11:42 IST
Mrs. Serial Killer Release Date: Netflix's Jacqueline Fernandez Movie Out May 1

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jacqueline Fernandez in a promotional still for Mrs. Serial Killer

  • Mrs. Serial Killer release date announced in video clip
  • Netflix movie directed by Khan’s husband, Shirish Kunder
  • Fifth original movie for Netflix from India in 2020

Netflix has set a May 1 release date for Mrs. Serial Killer, its next original movie from India that stars Jacqueline Fernandez (Race 3), Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur), and Mohit Raina (Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev) in the lead, with a supporting role for debutante Zayn Marie Khan, Aamir Khan's niece. Directed and produced by husband-wife duo Shirish Kunder (Tees Maar Khan) and Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), respectively, Mrs. Serial Killer follows a “doting wife” (Fernandez) who must recreate a serial killer's murdering ways to get her husband out of jail, who has been framed and falsely imprisoned.

The Mrs. Serial Killer release date announcement comes with a two-minute video featuring Fernandez and Bajpayee on a video call, since we're under lockdown. In it, Bajpayee pretends for a while that he has forgotten about his upcoming Netflix movie as Fernandez chastises him and tries out outfits for the film's virtual premiere. Bajpayee resists putting on anything fancy — he says he'll put on shorts, maybe — but eventually comes around and agrees to don a blazer and a top hat. Fernandez also toys around with a knife — in line with her titular character — as Bajpayee pleads with her “to drop” it.

For Netflix, Mrs. Serial Killer will be the fifth original movie from India in 2020, after the horror anthology Ghost Stories from directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap at the start of January, the dance drama Yeh Ballet from writer-director Sooni Taraporevala in February, the Kiara Advani-starrer, Johar-produced college rape drama Guilty in early March, and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska, featuring Manisha Koirala, also in March.

Netflix has also given us three Indian series in 2020 as yet, in the crime drama Jamtara in January, the romantic comedy-drama Taj Mahal 1989 in mid-February, and the Imtiaz Ali-created police procedural She in March. This Friday, we'll get a fourth in the Vir Das-fronted dark comedy Hasmukh.

Here's the official description for Mrs. Serial Killer, via Netflix:

“When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.”

Mrs. Serial Killer is out May 1 on Netflix in India and around the world. The film's runtime is an hour and 46 minutes.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mrs Serial Killer, Netflix, Netflix India, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Farah Khan
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Motorola Edge Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, 6GB RAM Tipped
Amazon Ordered to Limit French Trade to Essential Goods Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Comment
 
 

