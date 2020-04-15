Netflix has set a May 1 release date for Mrs. Serial Killer, its next original movie from India that stars Jacqueline Fernandez (Race 3), Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur), and Mohit Raina (Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev) in the lead, with a supporting role for debutante Zayn Marie Khan, Aamir Khan's niece. Directed and produced by husband-wife duo Shirish Kunder (Tees Maar Khan) and Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), respectively, Mrs. Serial Killer follows a “doting wife” (Fernandez) who must recreate a serial killer's murdering ways to get her husband out of jail, who has been framed and falsely imprisoned.

The Mrs. Serial Killer release date announcement comes with a two-minute video featuring Fernandez and Bajpayee on a video call, since we're under lockdown. In it, Bajpayee pretends for a while that he has forgotten about his upcoming Netflix movie as Fernandez chastises him and tries out outfits for the film's virtual premiere. Bajpayee resists putting on anything fancy — he says he'll put on shorts, maybe — but eventually comes around and agrees to don a blazer and a top hat. Fernandez also toys around with a knife — in line with her titular character — as Bajpayee pleads with her “to drop” it.

For Netflix, Mrs. Serial Killer will be the fifth original movie from India in 2020, after the horror anthology Ghost Stories from directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap at the start of January, the dance drama Yeh Ballet from writer-director Sooni Taraporevala in February, the Kiara Advani-starrer, Johar-produced college rape drama Guilty in early March, and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska, featuring Manisha Koirala, also in March.

Netflix has also given us three Indian series in 2020 as yet, in the crime drama Jamtara in January, the romantic comedy-drama Taj Mahal 1989 in mid-February, and the Imtiaz Ali-created police procedural She in March. This Friday, we'll get a fourth in the Vir Das-fronted dark comedy Hasmukh.

Here's the official description for Mrs. Serial Killer, via Netflix:

“When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.”

Mrs. Serial Killer is out May 1 on Netflix in India and around the world. The film's runtime is an hour and 46 minutes.

