Netflix has unveiled the first look at Mrs. Serial Killer — its next original movie from India — with new photos showcasing the characters played by lead cast members Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina. We also have the character names for the three: Fernandez plays Shona Mukherjee, Bajpayee is her husband Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee, and Raina portrays Inspector Imran Shahid. In Mrs. Serial Killer, a “doting wife” (Fernandez) must recreate a serial killer's murdering ways to get her husband (Bajpayee) out of jail, who has been framed and falsely imprisoned.

Alongside, Netflix has announced that the Mrs. Serial Killer trailer will be out Friday, April 17 at 12pm. That's less than a day away. The Mrs. Serial Killer trailer follows the release date announcement from Wednesday, which featured Fernandez and Bajpayee in a short video filmed from their respective homes under lockdown.

Directed by Shirish Kunder (Jaan-E-Mann) and produced by Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), Mrs. Serial Killer will be the fifth original movie for Netflix from India in 2020, after the horror anthology Ghost Stories in January, the dance drama Yeh Ballet in February, the college rape drama Guilty in March, and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska, also in March.

Fernandez's most recent role was in the disastrous Netflix action thriller Drive. Bajpayee was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video spy series The Family Man. Raina was part of the MX Player crime miniseries Bhaukaal, released in March.

Here's the official description for Mrs. Serial Killer, via Netflix:

“When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.”

Mrs. Serial Killer is out May 1 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Mrs. Serial Killer

Photo Credit: Anu Pattnaik/Netflix

Mohit Raina in Mrs. Serial Killer

Photo Credit: Anu Pattnaik/Netflix

Mohit Raina in Mrs. Serial Killer

Photo Credit: Anu Pattnaik/Netflix

Mohit Raina in Mrs. Serial Killer

Photo Credit: Anu Pattnaik/Netflix

Mohit Raina in Mrs. Serial Killer

Photo Credit: Anu Pattnaik/Netflix

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.