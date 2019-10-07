The fourth and final season of Mr. Robot — the techno thriller series created by Sam Esmail and starring Rami Malek in the lead — will premiere Monday at 11pm IST on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD in India, over 15 hours after its world premiere in the US. (Mr. Robot airs on USA Network at 10pm EDT on Sunday, which translates to 7:30am IST on Monday.) Mr. Robot season 4, episode 1 “401 Unauthorized” finds Elliot (Malek) and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) now working together after being pitted against each other for much of season 3. The rest of Mr. Robot season 4 will find them trying to take down the top 0.01 percent, putting them in the crosshairs of E Corp and Whiterose once again.

In addition to Malek as Elliot Alderson, and Slater as Elliot's father and the titular imaginary friend, the main cast of Mr. Robot season 4 includes Carly Chaikin as Elliot's sister Darlene Alderson, Martin Wallström as fsociety member Tyrell Wellick, Michael Cristofer as E Corp CEO Phillip Price, Grace Gummer as FBI field agent Dominique “Dom” DiPierro, and BD Wong as Dark Army leader Whiterose and Chinese Minister of State Security Zhi Zhang. Ashlie Atkinson (BlacKkKlansman) joins the cast as Janice, a chatty taxidermist with a peculiar sense of humour. Meanwhile, Portia Doubleday will only guest star in season 4 as Elliot's childhood friend Angela Moss.

Esmail is also the writer and director on Mr. Robot season 4, in addition to being an executive producer alongside Kyle Bradstreet, Chad Hamilton, and Steve Golin. Malek and Slater are producers alongside Gregg Tilson. John G. Lenic is a co-executive producer, while Courtney Looney is a co-producer. Mr. Robot is a production of Universal Content Productions, Anonymous Content, and Esmail Corp.

Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD are available on all leading DTH services. Here are the channel numbers for the major players: Tata Sky (226, 224), Airtel Digital TV (173, 174), D2H (183, 936), DishTV (505, 504), and Sun Direct (451, 941). Colors Infinity HD is also available on JioTV for Android and iOS.

Mr. Robot season 4 airs weekly Mondays 11pm on Colors Infinity. You can catch a repeat telecast Tuesdays 6am / 2pm or Saturdays 4pm. If you want to catch up on the past three seasons, they are available on Amazon Prime Video.