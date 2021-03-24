Technology News
Mortal Kombat to Also Release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India

New Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu trailers out now.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 March 2021 13:08 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion in Mortal Kombat

Highlights
  • Mortal Kombat release date is April 16 in India, globally
  • Premieres on HBO Max in the US, in cinemas only in India
  • Available in IMAX theatres, though that’s only in English

Mortal Kombat will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in Indian cinemas, Warner Bros. India has announced. It will be available in IMAX too. That's on par with the studio's biggest movies, including the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong (that released Wednesday in India). Alongside, Warner Bros. India has unveiled local-language versions of the Mortal Kombat trailer and poster — though the latter only translate the movie title in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu and the rest is still weirdly in English. Lastly, Warner Bros. India has confirmed the India release date for Mortal Kombat: It's out April 16, in line with the US release on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. India had originally unveiled Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Mortal Kombat trailers on Tuesday, but they had been taken down shortly after. We've learned that there were some minor errors with the local-language trailers. Updated versions were released on Wednesday. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Mortal Kombat trailers are not age-restricted, even though the original English one was. It's good for those who can't be bothered to log into YouTube, but it does mean that the Mortal Kombat trailer can be viewed by those for whom it's not meant to be seen. Mortal Kombat is rated R in the US, equivalent to “A” certificate in India.

Mortal Kombat Hindi trailer

Mortal Kombat Tamil trailer

Mortal Kombat Telugu trailer

Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/ Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/ Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Daniel Nelson as Kabal, Elissa Cadwell as Nitara, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young, and Laura Brent as Alison Young.

James Wan — the director of Aquaman and The Conjuring — is among the Mortal Kombat producers, alongside Todd Garner (Paul Blart: Mall Cop), E. Bennett Walsh (The Kite Runner), and Simon McQuoid who makes his feature-length directorial debut on Mortal Kombat. McQuoid directs off a screenplay written by newcomer Greg Russo and Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984). Mortal Kombat is a production of New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster Productions, and Broken Road Productions. Warner Bros. Pictures is the global distributor.

Here's the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat from Warner Bros.:

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana — the immense power from within his soul — in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat is out April 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.

Update 24/03 1pm: new Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu trailers added.

Akhil Arora
