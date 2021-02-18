Technology News
Mortal Kombat Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday

Out 10:30pm IST/ 9am PT/ 5pm GMT.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 February 2021 12:15 IST
Mortal Kombat Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday

Photo Credit: Mark Rogers/Warner Bros.

Lewis Tan as Cole Young in Mortal Kombat (2021 movie)

  • Mortal Kombat (2021 movie) release date is April 16
  • First trailer available Thursday night in India, only in English
  • Mortal Kombat is a reboot of the video game adaptations

The first Mortal Kombat trailer will release on Thursday, February 18, Warner Bros. has announced. It will be available at 10:30pm IST/ 9am PT/ 5pm GMT. Unlike the last Warner Bros. trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, there won't be any local-language versions of the Mortal Kombat trailer in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu. That would suggest the film will only release in English. The 2021 Mortal Kombat movie is a reboot of the film series based on the video game series of the same name. It will be available on HBO Max and in cinemas in the US on the same day, and only in cinemas everywhere else, including in India.

The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021

Warner Bros. announced the Mortal Kombat trailer release date in a tweet on Wednesday, alongside a series of motion posters for the movie's primary characters: Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Kano (Josh Lawson), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Shang Tsung (Chin Han), Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), Kung Lao (Max Huang), and Mileena (Sisi Stringer). The Mortal Kombat movie cast also includes Emily Young (Matilda Kimber), Alison Young (Laura Brent), Nitara (Elissa Cadwell), and Kabal (Daniel Nelson).

James Wan — the director of Aquaman and The Conjuring — is among the Mortal Kombat producers, alongside Todd Garner (Paul Blart: Mall Cop), E. Bennett Walsh (The Kite Runner), and Simon McQuoid who makes his feature-length directorial debut on Mortal Kombat. McQuoid directs off a screenplay written by newcomer Greg Russo and Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984). Mortal Kombat is a production of New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster Productions, and Broken Road Productions. Warner Bros. Pictures is the global distributor.

Here's the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat from Warner Bros.:

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana — the immense power from within his soul — in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat is currently slated to release April 16 in cinemas worldwide.

Further reading: Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros, HBO Max, WarnerMedia, New Line Cinema
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Mars Rover Perseverance From NASA Attempting Most Difficult Touchdown Yet

