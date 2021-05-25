Technology News
Mortal Kombat Out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, YouTube, More

Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu at Rs. 499.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 May 2021 16:19 IST
Mortal Kombat Out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, YouTube, More

Photo Credit: Mark Rogers/Warner Bros.

Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Chin Han as Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat

Highlights
  • Mortal Kombat released April 16 in select few states
  • BookMyShow Stream has opened pre-orders from now
  • Apple TV to offer best experience with Dolby Vision, Atmos

Mortal Kombat is out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube Movies. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You will be able to rent and/or buy, depending on the platform. BookMyShow announced Tuesday that the new Mortal Kombat movie can now be pre-ordered on its video-on-demand platform. It will cost Rs. 499 to rent, or Rs. 799 to purchase. Other services haven't opened pre-booking, announced pricing or revealed language availability, but expect them to be in line with BookMyShow Stream. Mortal Kombat released in a select few states in April due to the debilitating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is essentially a direct-to-video premiere for the Warner Bros. film.

The June 4 video-on-demand release date in India for Mortal Kombat means it's taken just seven weeks for the movie to move from theatres to home viewing. That's a short span of time in pre-pandemic times, but it's fairly standard now. For instance, Wonder Woman 1984 — also a Warner Bros. title — spent six weeks in cinemas after release before it arrived on video-on-demand platforms such as Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, Hungama Play, and Tata Sky. Due to COVID-19, Warner has been sending its films to streaming quicker as well. Christopher Nolan's Tenet released on Amazon Prime Video less than four months after its India premiere.

On reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Mortal Kombat has a 55 percent “rotten” score from 269 reviews, with an average rating of 5.4/10. Mortal Kombat has a mediocre 44 score on fellow reviews aggregator Metacritic based on 43 reviews. At the box office, Mortal Kombat has grossed nearly $80 million (about Rs. 582 crores) worldwide. HBO Max — it had a day-and-date release in the US — claimed Mortal Kombat was its biggest movie launch.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/ Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Matilda Kimber as Emily, Laura Brent as Alison, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/ Scorpion, Chin Han as Shang Tsung,Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Mel Jarnson as Nitara, Nathan Jones as Reiko, Daniel Nelson and Damon Herriman as Kabal, and Angus Sampson as Goro. McQuoid is also a producer on Mortal Kombat alongside James Wan, Todd Garner, and E. Bennett Walsh. Greg Russo and Dave Callaham wrote the movie. Mortal Kombat is a production of New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and Broken Road.

Here's the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat from Warner Bros.:

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana — the immense power from within his soul — in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat is out June 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube Movies. It will be available in 4K and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, BookMyShow said. Expect Apple to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for Mortal Kombat. Google will have 4K support, but there's no guarantee on Vision/ Atmos given what I've seen with recent titles such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla vs. Kong.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros, Warner Bros India, WarnerMedia, New Line Cinema, HBO Max, Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, YouTube Movies
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Friends: The Reunion Out May 27 at 12:32pm On Zee5 in India
Tesla Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Norway Court Orders Payment of $16,000 to Each Owner

