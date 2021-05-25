Mortal Kombat is out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube Movies. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You will be able to rent and/or buy, depending on the platform. BookMyShow announced Tuesday that the new Mortal Kombat movie can now be pre-ordered on its video-on-demand platform. It will cost Rs. 499 to rent, or Rs. 799 to purchase. Other services haven't opened pre-booking, announced pricing or revealed language availability, but expect them to be in line with BookMyShow Stream. Mortal Kombat released in a select few states in April due to the debilitating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is essentially a direct-to-video premiere for the Warner Bros. film.

The June 4 video-on-demand release date in India for Mortal Kombat means it's taken just seven weeks for the movie to move from theatres to home viewing. That's a short span of time in pre-pandemic times, but it's fairly standard now. For instance, Wonder Woman 1984 — also a Warner Bros. title — spent six weeks in cinemas after release before it arrived on video-on-demand platforms such as Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, Hungama Play, and Tata Sky. Due to COVID-19, Warner has been sending its films to streaming quicker as well. Christopher Nolan's Tenet released on Amazon Prime Video less than four months after its India premiere.

On reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Mortal Kombat has a 55 percent “rotten” score from 269 reviews, with an average rating of 5.4/10. Mortal Kombat has a mediocre 44 score on fellow reviews aggregator Metacritic based on 43 reviews. At the box office, Mortal Kombat has grossed nearly $80 million (about Rs. 582 crores) worldwide. HBO Max — it had a day-and-date release in the US — claimed Mortal Kombat was its biggest movie launch.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/ Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Matilda Kimber as Emily, Laura Brent as Alison, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/ Scorpion, Chin Han as Shang Tsung,Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Mel Jarnson as Nitara, Nathan Jones as Reiko, Daniel Nelson and Damon Herriman as Kabal, and Angus Sampson as Goro. McQuoid is also a producer on Mortal Kombat alongside James Wan, Todd Garner, and E. Bennett Walsh. Greg Russo and Dave Callaham wrote the movie. Mortal Kombat is a production of New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and Broken Road.

Here's the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat from Warner Bros.:

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana — the immense power from within his soul — in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat is out June 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube Movies. It will be available in 4K and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, BookMyShow said. Expect Apple to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for Mortal Kombat. Google will have 4K support, but there's no guarantee on Vision/ Atmos given what I've seen with recent titles such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla vs. Kong.

