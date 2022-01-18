Technology News
loading

Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is Going Crazy in Marvel’s Next Series Out March 30

Coming to Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 January 2022 10:31 IST
Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is Going Crazy in Marvel’s Next Series Out March 30

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight

Highlights
  • Moon Knight is Marvel’s first TV series in 2022, sixth overall
  • Isaac’s character suffers from DID, shows Moon Knight trailer
  • Moon Knight will last for a total of six 40–50 minute episodes

Moon Knight trailer, release date, and first poster are here. On Tuesday, Marvel Studios announced — with the unveiling of the Moon Knight poster — that the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series starring Oscar Isaac in the lead will premiere Wednesday, March 30 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The Moon Knight trailer — also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, just as the show will be offered in India — teases the title character's past and emergence, as a London gift shop employee (Isaac) discovers that he is living more than one life, before getting drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods.

“I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams,” Steven Grant (Isaac) says at the start of the first Moon Knight trailer, having called a helpline called Staying Awake. Steven wakes up alarmed one morning and tries to run from his nightmare, only to fall down on his face thanks to a leash that he put on his foot. The Moon Knight trailer then reveals that the new Marvel series is set in London, and Steven works at the National Gallery (where an Ancient Egypt exhibition is currently on). Steven thinks he's going crazy one night at the museum, only to discover that the Moon Knight he is imagining turns out to be an old woman.

Moon Knight trailer

Moon Knight Hindi trailer

Moon Knight Tamil trailer

Moon Knight Telugu trailer

Moon Knight Malayalam trailer

But then on a different night seemingly at the museum, Steven discovers a (ringing) phone and keys hidden somewhere. He picks up the phone and is greeted by a voice acknowledged as Layla in the Moon Knight trailer subtitles who says: “Oh my god, you're alive. What's wrong with you, Marc?” Steven is confused why he's being called Marc. This ties into the character's background from the Marvel Comics, where Marc Spector suffers from dissociative identity disorder — and each of his identities have lives of their own. While Steven is a mild-mannered National Gallery gift shop employee, Marc has an entirely different life, one that is not revealed in the Moon Knight trailer.

“It must be very difficult. The voices in your head. There's chaos in you,” Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) — a cult leader to whom people bow in the street — says to Steven/Marc when he meets him. Elsewhere, we find Steven/Marc going crazy, finding himself in a van with a gun in his hand he knows nothing about and being chased by other vehicles, and ending up in Egypt at the Pyramids seemingly. “Embrace the chaos,” Arthur's disembodied voice says at the end of the Moon Knight trailer, as we see Steven/Marc being mummified in a supernatural fashion. That hooded-and-cloaked-in-grey figure from before — Marc's costume, I imagine — returns in the end, beating up someone violently.

Moon Knight premieres Wednesday, March 30 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In India, Moon Knight will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. Moon Knight will run for a total of six 40–50 minute episodes, directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead. Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) is the creator and head writer on Moon Knight.

Moon Knight poster

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Moon Knight Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Moon Knight

  • Release Date 30 March 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Gaspard Ulliel
  • Director Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jeremy Slater, Mohamed Diab, Oscar Isaac
  • Production Marvel Studios
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Moon Knight, Moon Knight trailer, Moon Knight release date, Moon Knight series, Moon Knight Marvel, Moon Knight release date in India, Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
5G Could Ground Planes, Wreak Havoc, Major US Airline CEOs Warn

Related Stories

Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is Going Crazy in Marvel’s Next Series Out March 30
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  4. OnePlus 9RT Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  5. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  6. Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. 5G Could Ground Planes, Wreak Havoc, Major US Airline CEOs Warn
  10. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Discontinues Software Support for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T After 3 Major Updates
  2. Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is Going Crazy in Marvel’s Next Series Out March 30
  3. 5G Could Ground Planes, Wreak Havoc, Major US Airline CEOs Warn
  4. Twitter Expands Feature Allowing Users to Flag Misleading Tweets to More Countries
  5. Cryptocurrency Challenges Need Similar Mindset Among Countries, Says PM Modi in World Economic Forum Address
  6. PS5 India January 18 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, More
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability
  8. Realme 9i India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo T15G India Launch, Variants Tipped; May Launch in March 2022
  10. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Production Begins in India, Launch Imminent: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com