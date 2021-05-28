Technology News
loading

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series

Moon Knight also expected to star Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 May 2021 15:32 IST
Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series

Photo Credit: Mad Gene Media

That's Oscar Isaac

Highlights
  • Moon Knight to release in 2022 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Marvel Disney+ series currently filming, in Hungary as of May
  • Moon Knight expected to run for a total of six episodes

Oscar Isaac is your Moon Knight, it's now confirmed. In a photo first posted to the Instagram account of Isaac's production company and then reposted to Marvel's official Instagram account, the top half of Isaac's face is framed by several panels of Moon Knight from the Marvel comics. The caption simply reads: “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT” - Oscar Isaac. For those wondering what's up with the “we,” Moon Knight/ Marc Spector suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. A former CIA operative, Spector was left to die in the Egyptian desert and then adopted the Moon Knight alter ego, believing he was saved by the Egyptian god Khonshu. He then creates two more identities for himself.

Of course, all that is from the Marvel comics, and the Moon Knight Disney+ series might take on an entirely different approach for the character. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that Moon Knight will be a bit like Marvel's Indiana Jones, infused with Egyptology and mental illness. Alongside Isaac, Ethan Hawke is set to star as the main villain, with Ramy star May Calamawy — she is of Egyptian and Palestinian heritage — in a “key role.” Neither Hawke nor Calamawy are confirmed, though the former was spotted on set in Hungary.

Behind the scenes, Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) is the creator and head writer on the six-episode Moon Knight. Mohamed Diab (Cairo 678), and the duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) are the directors. Filming began back in April. The Marvel series was first announced at the D23 Expo in August 2019. Isaac's involvement was first reported in October last year, and it's now been confirmed seven months later. We had a confirmation of sorts in March too, when Isaac's company Mad Gene Media released a training video of his set to Middle Eastern music.

Before Moon Knight, on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, we will see the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki (June 9), the animated non-canonical Marvel's What If...? (summer 2021), Iman Vellani-led Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld (late 2021). Following that, for 2022 alongside Moon Knight, Marvel has She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Also in development are Ironheart with Dominique Thorne, Armor Wars with Don Cheadle, a Wakanda series, and Hawkeye spin-off Echo.

Moon Knight is expected to release in 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched

Related Stories

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  5. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  6. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  8. Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?
  9. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  10. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
  2. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series
  3. Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched
  4. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  5. Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled
  6. WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
  7. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure
  8. Cruella Pirated on Torrent Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  9. OnePlus’ New Wellpaper App Lets You See Phone Usage Stats via Live Wallpapers
  10. Acer Predator Orion 3000, Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop PCs Refreshed; Three HDR Monitors Unveiled Alongside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com