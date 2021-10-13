Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer is here. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled a 25-second teaser trailer for the final five episodes of the hit Spanish series (known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers). It doesn't tell us a lot, but it once again acknowledges the loss The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and Co. have suffered over the past four seasons, especially earlier in season 5 — something I will not spoil, don't worry — that rocked the team.

“In the last few hours, I've lost people very dear to me. And I won't anyone else fall because of this heist,” The Professor (Morte) says at the start of the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” teaser trailer. Meanwhile, we see glimpses of his team — Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Rio (Miguel Herrán), and others — as they recover from the ordeals of season 5 “Volume 1”.

As “the end is coming” flashes on the screen, the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer jumps into higher gear. The Spanish special forces chase the squad, there are executions and arrests, and The Professor cocks a gun. And that's about it. The Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” teaser is only 25 seconds long, after all.

In addition to Morte, Ituño, Alonso and Herrán, Money Heist season 5 cast also includes Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

New to season 5 are Patrick Criado as Berlin's son Rafael, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Tokyo's ex-boyfriend René, José Manuel Seda as army chief Sagasta.

Behind the scenes, Pina is the creator and showrunner on Money Heist — and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer on Money Heist season 5. The Netflix series is a production of Pina-run Vancouver Media.

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” releases December 3 on Netflix in India and around the world.