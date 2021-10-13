Technology News
Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer Teases ‘The End Is Coming’

The Professor won't let anyone else die, he vows.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 October 2021 19:05 IST
Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer Teases ‘The End Is Coming’

Photo Credit: Netflix

Álvaro Morte as The Professor in Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2”

Highlights
  • Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” release date is December 3
  • Five-episode “Volume 2” is the second half of the final season
  • Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó lead Money Heist season 5 cast

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer is here. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled a 25-second teaser trailer for the final five episodes of the hit Spanish series (known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers). It doesn't tell us a lot, but it once again acknowledges the loss The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and Co. have suffered over the past four seasons, especially earlier in season 5 — something I will not spoil, don't worry — that rocked the team.

“In the last few hours, I've lost people very dear to me. And I won't anyone else fall because of this heist,” The Professor (Morte) says at the start of the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” teaser trailer. Meanwhile, we see glimpses of his team — Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Rio (Miguel Herrán), and others — as they recover from the ordeals of season 5 “Volume 1”.

As “the end is coming” flashes on the screen, the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer jumps into higher gear. The Spanish special forces chase the squad, there are executions and arrests, and The Professor cocks a gun. And that's about it. The Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” teaser is only 25 seconds long, after all.

In addition to Morte, Ituño, Alonso and Herrán, Money Heist season 5 cast also includes Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

New to season 5 are Patrick Criado as Berlin's son Rafael, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Tokyo's ex-boyfriend René, José Manuel Seda as army chief Sagasta.

Behind the scenes, Pina is the creator and showrunner on Money Heist — and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer on Money Heist season 5. The Netflix series is a production of Pina-run Vancouver Media.

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” releases December 3 on Netflix in India and around the world.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
