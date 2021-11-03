Technology News
loading

Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer Sets Up The End Of ‘The World’s Greatest Heist’

Diwali comes early for Money Heist fans.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 November 2021 20:23 IST
Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer Sets Up The End Of ‘The World’s Greatest Heist’

Photo Credit: Netflix

Álvaro Morte as The Professor in Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2”

Highlights
  • Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” release date is December 3
  • Five-episode “Volume 2” is the second half of the final season
  • Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó lead Money Heist season 5 cast

Money Heist fans, Diwali has come early. On Diwali Eve on Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full-length official trailer for Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” — that's the final batch of the final five episodes of the final season of the hit Spanish series (known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers). In it, The Professor (Álvaro Morte) is haunted by his actions and their fallout, while his heist team and the special forces prepare for all-out war inside the Royal Mint of Spain. In title cards and description, Netflix is dubbing Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” as the end to the world's greatest heist. Netflix has released a bunch of new images from Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” as well.

The Professor (Morte) arrives in a red Beetle at the start of the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer, feeling like he's surrounded by the ghosts of Christmas past. He's greeted instead by Spanish soldiers. A crying Rio (Miguel Herrán) reiterates the bombshell development from season 5 “Volume 1” — Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead — before he's comforted by Lisbon (Itziar Ituño). Elsewhere, the cop Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) rubs in what The Professor is experiencing: “You see the disappointed faces of the people you failed. It's as if a javelin was hurled through your chest.”

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer

As The Professor seemingly drives away in a car, the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer cuts to the soldiers whose chief says: “We came in here to complete a mission: put an end to this heist. And that's what we're gonna do.” The soldiers prepare to barge in, as Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) says elsewhere: “I really doubt we're gonna get out of here.” In reply, Helsinki (Darko Perić) tells Palermo: “You'll get me out of here. You promised, and you'll do it.”

The rest of the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer is made up of action sequences, and the climax signals an ominous end for the red-suited thieves. How will it go actually go down? You will have to wait to watch the series on Netflix to find out.

In addition to Morte, Herrán, Corberó, Ituño, Nimri, Serna and Perić, Money Heist season 5 cast also includes Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía. New to season 5 are Patrick Criado as Berlin's son Rafael, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Tokyo's ex-boyfriend René, José Manuel Seda as army chief Sagasta.

Behind the scenes, Pina is the creator and showrunner on Money Heist — and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer on Money Heist season 5. The Netflix series is a production of Pina-run Vancouver Media.

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” releases December 3 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Money Heist Season 5 Watch on Netflix

Money Heist Season 5

  • Release Date 3 September 2021
  • Genre Crime, Action, Drama
  • Duration 4h 18min
  • Cast
    Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, María Pedraza, Darko Perić, Darko Perić, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri
  • Cinematography Migue Amoedo
  • Music Manel Santisteban, Iván Martínez Lacámara
  • Producer Álex Pina, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, Nacho Manubens
  • Production Atresmedia, Vancouver Media
  • Episodes 5
  • Users Rating
    (4.5/5)
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Money Heist, Money Heist season 5, Money Heist season 5 volume 2, Money Heist season 5 volume 2 trailer, Money Heist season 5 volume 2 release date, Netflix
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Mozilla Firefox 94 Update Brings New Home Screen, Tab Management Features on Android, iOS

Related Stories

Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer Sets Up The End Of ‘The World’s Greatest Heist’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  4. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
  5. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Reports
  6. JioPhone Next Has Preloaded Device Lock 'Feature' to Address EMI Defaults
  7. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  8. Lenovo Expands Yoga Laptop Series With 4 New Models, Brings New Tablets
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked, May Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  10. Moto E40 Review: Only for Android Purists on a Budget?
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer Sets Up The End Of ‘The World’s Greatest Heist’
  2. Mozilla Firefox 94 Update Brings New Home Screen, Tab Management Features on Android, iOS
  3. Ex-Activision, Lucasfilms Developers Announce New Open-World Game With NFTs
  4. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Support Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, May Launch in Q4 2022: Kuo
  5. Amazon Music Introduces Synchronised Transcripts for Select Podcasts
  6. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Alphabet Says It Plans to Reopen Google News in Spain After Government Amends Rules
  8. 'We Are Building for Metaverse': Meta Vice President Nick Clegg Reveals Days after Facebook’s Rebranding
  9. Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
  10. Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 US Vehicles Over FSD Bug That Causes False Collision Warning
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com