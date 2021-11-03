Money Heist fans, Diwali has come early. On Diwali Eve on Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full-length official trailer for Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” — that's the final batch of the final five episodes of the final season of the hit Spanish series (known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers). In it, The Professor (Álvaro Morte) is haunted by his actions and their fallout, while his heist team and the special forces prepare for all-out war inside the Royal Mint of Spain. In title cards and description, Netflix is dubbing Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” as the end to the world's greatest heist. Netflix has released a bunch of new images from Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” as well.

The Professor (Morte) arrives in a red Beetle at the start of the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer, feeling like he's surrounded by the ghosts of Christmas past. He's greeted instead by Spanish soldiers. A crying Rio (Miguel Herrán) reiterates the bombshell development from season 5 “Volume 1” — Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead — before he's comforted by Lisbon (Itziar Ituño). Elsewhere, the cop Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) rubs in what The Professor is experiencing: “You see the disappointed faces of the people you failed. It's as if a javelin was hurled through your chest.”

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer

As The Professor seemingly drives away in a car, the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer cuts to the soldiers whose chief says: “We came in here to complete a mission: put an end to this heist. And that's what we're gonna do.” The soldiers prepare to barge in, as Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) says elsewhere: “I really doubt we're gonna get out of here.” In reply, Helsinki (Darko Perić) tells Palermo: “You'll get me out of here. You promised, and you'll do it.”

The rest of the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” trailer is made up of action sequences, and the climax signals an ominous end for the red-suited thieves. How will it go actually go down? You will have to wait to watch the series on Netflix to find out.

How do you think La Casa de Papel / Money Heist will end? pic.twitter.com/t6P9NBRwxC — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2021

In addition to Morte, Herrán, Corberó, Ituño, Nimri, Serna and Perić, Money Heist season 5 cast also includes Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía. New to season 5 are Patrick Criado as Berlin's son Rafael, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Tokyo's ex-boyfriend René, José Manuel Seda as army chief Sagasta.

Behind the scenes, Pina is the creator and showrunner on Money Heist — and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer on Money Heist season 5. The Netflix series is a production of Pina-run Vancouver Media.

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” releases December 3 on Netflix in India and around the world.