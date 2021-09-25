Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” is still over two months away, but on Saturday at the online-only TUDUM event, star Álvaro Morte — he plays The Professor — gave us a first look at the final five episodes of the hit Spanish series (known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers). It doesn't tell us much though it does hint at what's to come, while acknowledging the seismic events of “Volume 1” (that I will not spoil here in care of those who have yet to watch the first half of the fifth and final season). Money Heist season 5 premiered earlier in September on Netflix. Here's what Netflix revealed in the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 first look.

In addition to Morte as The Professor, Money Heist season 5 cast also includes Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía. New to season 5 are Patrick Criado as Berlin's son Rafael, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Tokyo's ex-boyfriend René, José Manuel Seda as army chief Sagasta.

Behind the scenes, Pina is the creator and showrunner on Money Heist — and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer on Money Heist season 5. The Netflix series is a production of Pina-run Vancouver Media.

Here's the official synopsis for Money Heist season 5, from Netflix:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” drops December 3 on Netflix in India and around the world.