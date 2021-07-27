Technology News
Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2

Trailer arrives a month ahead of season premiere.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 July 2021 11:19 IST
Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2

Photo Credit: Manolo Pavón/Netflix

Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra in Money Heist season 5

  • Money Heist season 5 release date is September 3
  • Fifth and final season is split into two 5-episode halves
  • Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte lead Money Heist cast

Money Heist season 5 trailer will release in a week's time on Monday, August 2, Netflix has announced. The release time for the first trailer was not announced, and it is also unclear if the Money Heist season 5 trailer will be available in Hindi or any other local-language versions for Indian audiences. We have reached out to Netflix India for comment on both and will update once we hear back. The upcoming fifth season will also be the final season for Álex Pina's hit Spanish series — known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers — which is Netflix's second most popular non-English original series of all time, behind only Lupin.

Netflix announced the August 2 release date for the first Money Heist season 5 trailer on its social media channels on Monday evening, alongside a 21-second teaser that shows The Professor (Álvaro Morte) chained and in the hands of inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). It ends by reiterating the Money Heist season 5 trailer release date, followed by the release date of Money Heist season 5 “Volume 1” that drops September 3 on Netflix. The fifth and final season 5 is split into two five-episode parts, with “Volume 2” following towards the end of the year on December 3.

Feast Your Eyes on Six First Look Photos From Money Heist Season 5

In addition to Morte as The Professor and Nimri as Sierra, Money Heist season 5 cast also includes Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía. Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española) are the two new major additions to the Money Heist season 5 cast.

Behind the scenes, Pina is the creator and showrunner on Money Heist — and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer on Money Heist season 5. Here's the official synopsis for Money Heist season 5, from Netflix:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Money Heist season 5 premieres September 3 on Netflix with “Volume 1”. The final batch of five episodes, “Volume 2”, arrives December 3.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple Releases iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1, macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 Updates With Critical Bug Fixes: How to Update

