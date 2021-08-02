Money Heist season 5 trailer is here. As promised, Netflix unveiled the 90-second first trailer for the first half of Money Heist season 5 on Monday, giving us a glimpse at what to expect from the upcoming final season of Álex Pina's hit Spanish thriller series — known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers. In it, the Spanish authorities send in the military after the cop Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) gains the upper hand by arresting The Professor (Álvaro Morte). There's no local-language version of the Money Heist season 5 trailer, be it Hindi, Tamil or Telugu. Money Heist season 5 is split into two halves of five episodes each, which will air three months apart on Netflix.

“Locked up for a hundred hours, trapped, about to be killed, and having lost a best friend, it feels like a hundred years have gone by,” an unseen voice says, before Alicia confronts The Professor: “Checkmate.” The police realise they have them where they want and decide to push their advantage with the military: “They'll come out victorious or come out dead.” As you can expect, the confrontation is absolutely brutal, with heavy casualties on both sides. The Money Heist season 5 trailer doesn't show who dies though — that would be a spoiler after all.

In addition to Morte as The Professor, Money Heist season 5 cast also includes Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía. Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española) are the two new major additions to the Money Heist season 5 cast.

Behind the scenes, Pina is the creator and showrunner on Money Heist — and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer on Money Heist season 5. The Netflix series is a production of Pina-run Vancouver Media.

Here's the official synopsis for Money Heist season 5, from Netflix:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Money Heist season 5 begins September 3 on Netflix with “Volume 1”. The final batch of five episodes, “Volume 2”, arrives December 3.