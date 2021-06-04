Technology News
Money Heist Season 5 First Look Photos Tease the End of the Spanish Hit Series

The final season of La casa de papel nears.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 June 2021 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Jaime Lorente, Belén Cuesta, Úrsula Corberó in Money Heist season 5

  • Money Heist season 5 premieres September 3 on Netflix
  • Split into two halves, final episodes follow on December 3
  • Money Heist season 4 watched by 65 million in 28 days

Money Heist season 5 first look images are here. On Thursday, Netflix dropped six photos for the fifth and final season of the hit Spanish series that is known as La casa de papel in Spanish-speaking markets. They feature much of the Money Heist main cast, including Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, and Belén Cuesta as Manila. Naturally, they don't tell us much about what to expect from Money Heist season 5 that premieres in September.

Here's what we do know about Money Heist season 5, thanks to the official synopsis:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

In addition to Corberó, Morte, Ituño, Herrán, Lorente, Acebo, Keuchkerian, de la Serna, Nimri and Cuesta, Money Heist season 5 also stars Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía. Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española) are the two new major additions to the Money Heist season 5 cast. Álex Pina is the creator and showrunner — and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer.

Money Heist season 5 will release in two five-episode halves, with Volume 1 dropping September 3, followed by Volume 2 on December 3. The Spanish series' season 4 was watched by 65 million Netflix member households in the first 28 days, a record that has only been broken by the French mystery thriller Lupin earlier in 2021 that drew 76 million eyeballs in the same period.

Money Heist season 5 03 Money Heist season 5

Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra in Money Heist season 5
Photo Credit: Manolo Pavón/Netflix

Money Heist season 5 04 Money Heist season 5

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Belén Cuesta as Manila in Money Heist season 5
Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Money Heist season 5 05 Money Heist season 5

Esther Acebo as Stockholm in Money Heist season 5
Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Money Heist season 5 06 Money Heist season 5

Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver in Money Heist season 5
Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Money Heist season 5 07 Money Heist season 5

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo in Money Heist season 5
Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

