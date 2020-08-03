Technology News
Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals

Two new cast members have been announced and the Spanish series begins filming Monday.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 August 2020 11:34 IST
Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals

Photo Credit: Netflix

  • Money Heist to end with 10-episode season 5, Netflix confirms
  • Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Patrick Criado new to Money Heist cast
  • Money Heist season 5 to be shot in Spain, Denmark, Portugal

Money Heist season 5 — or part 5, to be technical — will be the Spanish series' final season, Netflix announced over the weekend as it confirmed the show's return two weeks after Money Heist creator Álex Pina revealed that he had begun working on season 5. Additionally, Netflix announced two new cast members for Money Heist season 5 in Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense8) and Patrick Criado (La gran familia española, Vivir sin permiso), a Goya Awards nominee, the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars. Production on Money Heist season 5 begins Monday, August 3.

“We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” Pina said in a prepared statement. “How to put the Professor (Álvaro Morte) on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel [‘The House of Paper', as Money Heist is known in Spanish]. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

In addition to Morte as the Professor, returning cast members on Money Heist season 5 include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

Behind the scenes, Pina serves as showrunner, and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz, who is also the director of production. Javier Gómez Santander continues as head writer on Money Heist season 5, with Migue Amodeo as the director of photography. Santander, Amodeo, and Esther Martínez-Lobato will also co-produce. Money Heist is a production of Vancouver Media, founded by Pina. Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo will serve as directors.

Money Heist season 5 will be filmed in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal. No word on release date but the fifth and final season will consist of 10 episodes, longer than any individual part, Netflix said.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Money Heist, Money Heist season 5, Netflix
Akhil Arora
Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
