Technology News
loading

Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India

“O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 April 2020 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India

Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz Ramos/Netflix

A still from Money Heist season 4

Highlights
  • A total of eight episodes in Money Heist season 4
  • Technically, it’s the second half of the second season
  • Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño lead Money Heist season 4 cast

Netflix's most popular non-English-language original is back. The fourth season of Money Heist — known as *La casa de papel* in Spanish, which means “the house of paper” — is now streaming on Netflix in India and across the world. Technically, Money Heist season 4 is the second half of the second season, which is why Netflix refers to it officially as Money Heist: Part 4. Hence, it picks up right where the third season left off, with the Professor (Álvaro Morte) falling in the trap he set and kickstarting a war in the process, while the police officer Raquel “Lisbon” Murillo (Itziar Ituño) herself in handcuffs.

From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April

In addition to Morte and Ituño, returning stars on Money Heist season 4 include Úrsula Corberó as Silene “Tokyo” Oliveira, Pedro Alonso as Andrés “Berlin” de Fonollosa, Alba Flores as Ágata “Nairobi” Jiménez, Miguel Herrán as Aníbal “Rio” Cortés, Jaime Lorente as Ricardo “Denver” Ramos, Esther Acebo as Mónica “Stockholm” Gaztambide, Darko Perić as Yashin “Helsinki” Dasáyev, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Enrique Arce as Arturo Román, Rodrigo de la Serna as Martín / Palermo / The Engineer, and Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra. There's no word yet on new cast members.

Created by Álex Pina (Locked Up), Money Heist came to life on Spanish cable TV in 2017 as a 15-episode limited series. Netflix picked up global streaming rights later that year and re-edited the show into 22 episodes, which were released on its service in two parts in December 2017 and April 2018. Netflix would go on to pick up the show for 16 more episodes split across two parts. An eight-episode season 3 aired in July last year, with the remaining ones part of Money Heist season 4. This is also the shortest gap between the two seasons — or parts — of the show.

Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April

Here's the official synopsis for Money Heist season 4, via Netflix:

“La casa de papel: Part 4 begins in chaos: the Professor (Morte) thinks that Lisbon (Ituño) has been executed, Rio (Cortés) and Tokyo (Oliveira) have blown up an army tank, and Nairobi (Jiménez) is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger.”

All eight episodes of Money Heist season 4 are available on Netflix. You can also download them for offline viewing. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Money Heist, Money Heist season 4, Netflix, La casa de papel
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Wikipedia Project SWASTHA Aims to Eradicate Fake News Around the Coronavirus Outbreak in India

Related Stories

    Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Here’s the Netflix India Release Time for Money Heist Season 4
    2. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
    3. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
    4. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
    5. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
    6. Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
    7. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
    8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
    9. Government Launches Coronavirus-Tracker Apps: The List So Far
    10. New iPhone SE Tipped By Official Apple Store Ahead of Official Launch
    #Latest Stories
    1. Coronavirus: Google to Publish User Location Data to Help Governments Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic
    2. Money Heist Season 4 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
    3. Disney to Furlough Some Employees Over Virus-Forced Shutdowns
    4. Ukraine Asks Elon Musk for Ventilators to Fight Virus
    5. Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass True Wireless Earphones, WH-CH710N Affordable Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched
    6. Redmi 8A Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
    7. Apple Store Tips iPhone SE Branding for iPhone 9, Storage and Colour Variants Leaked
    8. Oppo A12 Specifications Tipped, Said to Include Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery
    9. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
    10. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com