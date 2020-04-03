Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India

Netflix's most popular non-English-language original is back. The fourth season of Money Heist — known as *La casa de papel* in Spanish, which means “the house of paper” — is now streaming on Netflix in India and across the world. Technically, Money Heist season 4 is the second half of the second season, which is why Netflix refers to it officially as Money Heist: Part 4. Hence, it picks up right where the third season left off, with the Professor (Álvaro Morte) falling in the trap he set and kickstarting a war in the process, while the police officer Raquel “Lisbon” Murillo (Itziar Ituño) herself in handcuffs.

From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April

In addition to Morte and Ituño, returning stars on Money Heist season 4 include Úrsula Corberó as Silene “Tokyo” Oliveira, Pedro Alonso as Andrés “Berlin” de Fonollosa, Alba Flores as Ágata “Nairobi” Jiménez, Miguel Herrán as Aníbal “Rio” Cortés, Jaime Lorente as Ricardo “Denver” Ramos, Esther Acebo as Mónica “Stockholm” Gaztambide, Darko Perić as Yashin “Helsinki” Dasáyev, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Enrique Arce as Arturo Román, Rodrigo de la Serna as Martín / Palermo / The Engineer, and Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra. There's no word yet on new cast members.

Created by Álex Pina (Locked Up), Money Heist came to life on Spanish cable TV in 2017 as a 15-episode limited series. Netflix picked up global streaming rights later that year and re-edited the show into 22 episodes, which were released on its service in two parts in December 2017 and April 2018. Netflix would go on to pick up the show for 16 more episodes split across two parts. An eight-episode season 3 aired in July last year, with the remaining ones part of Money Heist season 4. This is also the shortest gap between the two seasons — or parts — of the show.

Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April

Here's the official synopsis for Money Heist season 4, via Netflix:

“La casa de papel: Part 4 begins in chaos: the Professor (Morte) thinks that Lisbon (Ituño) has been executed, Rio (Cortés) and Tokyo (Oliveira) have blown up an army tank, and Nairobi (Jiménez) is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger.”

All eight episodes of Money Heist season 4 are available on Netflix. You can also download them for offline viewing. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.