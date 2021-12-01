Technology News
loading

Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix

Pedro Alonso will return as Berlin in what will be an origin story for The Professor’s elder brother.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 December 2021 12:42 IST
Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Pedro Alonso as Berlin in Money Heist

Highlights
  • Money Heist concludes with season 5 ‘Volume 2’ on Friday
  • Berlin spin-off series unveiled at Money Heist fan event in Madrid
  • First and only Money Heist spin-off announced as yet

Money Heist is ending this week — season 5 “Volume 2” is out Friday on Netflix — but the Money Heist universe will go on. At a fan event on Tuesday at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Money Heist star Pedro Alonso announced a spin-off origin series centred on his character Berlin/ Andrés de Fonollosa, the second-in-command of the heist and older brother to The Professor/ Sergio Marquina (Álvaro Morte). The Money Heist Berlin spin-off TV show will release in 2023 on Netflix. Money Heist creator Álex Pina will be involved, as will his frequent collaborators Javier Gómez Santander and Juan Savador López.

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another,” Alonso said at the Money Heist fan event on Tuesday in Madrid. “Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations. […] I know that [the Money Heist writers] will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility [of spinning off such a popular series] can be a burden and a prison. I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.”

This is good news for Money Heist fans as it will give them not only more from the universe, but also an origin story for a character who died relatively early into the Spanish series' five-season run — Berlin was terminally ill from the start. That said, it will be interesting to see how the Money Heist Berlin spin-off series tackles the character. Berlin was a racist, misogynistic, deplorable, and a psychopathic character, as both Alonso and Pina attested to in the Netflix documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon. In one pivotal Money Heist scene, Berlin even forced himself on a female hostage, as Variety notes.

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” drops Friday, December 3. The as-yet untitled Money Heist Berlin spin-off series will follow in 2023 on Netflix. It's the first and only Money Heist spin-off that's been announced so far.

Money Heist Season 5 Watch on Netflix

Money Heist Season 5

  • Release Date 3 September 2021
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 4h 18min
  • Cast
    Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, María Pedraza, Darko Peri?, Darko Peri?, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri
  • Director Jesus Colmenar, Kolda Serra, Álex Rodrigo
  • Music Manel Santisteban, Iván Martínez Lacámara
  • Producer Álex Pina, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, Nacho Manubens
  • Production Atresmedia, Vancouver Media
  • Certificate 18+
  • Users Rating
    (3.5/5)
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Money Heist, Money Heist Berlin, Pedro Alonso, Alex Pina, Money Heist season 5 Volume 2, Netflix
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially

Related Stories

Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  3. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  4. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  5. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  8. Dune, Fast & Furious 9 Releasing on 4 Online Platforms This Week
  9. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  10. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  2. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  4. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  6. Snoop Dogg’s Decentral Eyes Dog NFT Series Up for Auction, Current Highest Bid Stands at $771,000
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4 Launch Details Surface Online, Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy
  10. Amazon Launches New Tool to Help Carmakers Remotely Diagnose Vehicles to Prevent Recalls, Improve Safety
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com