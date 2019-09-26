Modern Family Season 11, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India

The Pritchetts & Co. are back for the final time. The eleventh season premiere of Modern Family — the long-running mockumentary comedy series centred on three families — is now streaming on Hotstar in India. Modern Family season 11, episode 1 “New Kids on the Block” follows Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) doing her best to follow parenting book advice with her twins Happy and George, but her own parents Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) have more faith in their old methods. Meanwhile, Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) is doing research at the South Pole, and Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) is set to direct a dog bed commercial for Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) to win his ex-girlfriend back.

In addition to Hyland, Burrell, Bowen, Winter, Rodriguez, and O'Neill, Modern Family season 11 also stars Sofia Vergara as Jay's wife Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Jay's son Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Mitchell's husband Cameron Tucker, Nolan Gould as Phil & Claire's son Luke Dunphy, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Mitchell & Cameron's adoptive daughter Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Jay & Gloria's son Joe Pritchett, and Reid Ewing as Haley's husband Dylan Marshall, who's been upgraded to main cast for the final season of Modern Family. Season 11's guest stars include Hillary Anne Matthews, Gabrielle Ruiz, Amy Pietz, Michael Strassner, and Stephanie Beatriz.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, Modern Family is a production of Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Levitan, and Lloyd are also executive producers alongside Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, and Jeff Morton. Corrigan and Walsh wrote Modern Family season 11, episode 1, who are a frequent writing pair on the show, in addition to the likes of Elaine Ko, Vali Chandrasekaran, Stephen Lloyd, Danny Zuker, Abraham Higginbotham, Ryan Walls, Jack Burditt, and Bill Wrubel.

Modern Family season 11, episode 1 is out now on Hotstar. New episodes will be released weekly Thursday morning — 10am IST until early November, and 10:30am IST thereafter — in India after airing in the US (Pacific) on ABC. (All of Fox TV, Hotstar, and ABC are owned by Disney.) The eleventh and final season of Modern Family will run for a minimum of 18 episodes, possibly extending to 22, with the series finale slated for May 7, 2020 in India.