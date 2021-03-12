Technology News
loading

Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Adds Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, and Charles Parnell

All five will also be part of Mission: Impossible 8.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 March 2021 10:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Adds Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, and Charles Parnell

Photo Credit: Christopher McQuarrie/Paramount Pictures

Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney

Highlights
  • Mission: Impossible 7 release date is November 19
  • All five are part of “The Community,” that might be a new secret outfit
  • Christopher McQuarrie announced cast expansion

Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 cast is expanding. On Thursday, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie announced on Instagram five new Mission: Impossible cast members in Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Charles Parnell (All My Children), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride). We also have a first look at their characters and they seem to be seated in the same room, which thanks to the security and badges you can see, suggests they are all powerful people in the upper echelons of the government. In his caption, McQuarrie referred to the five as part of “The Community”.

Now that isn't a name we've previously heard in the long-running Mission: Impossible film series. It would seem that McQuarrie is introducing a new secret organisation that might be the overarching villain in the as-yet untitled Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. Or maybe McQuarrie is simply welcoming Delaney, Parnell, Varma, Gatiss, and Elwes to the Mission: Impossible community — who can tell. The five pictures are really all we've to go by here. We will most likely need to wait for the first Mission: Impossible 7 trailer to discover who they are — there's no word on when that might come out, as the film isn't due for another eight months.

The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021

Delaney, Parnell, Varma, Gatiss, and Elwes join a cast that already includes Tom Cruise as the protagonist and IMF agent Ethan Hunt, Ving Rhames as Hunt's closest friend and fellow IMF agent Luther Stickell, Simong Pegg as Hunt's IMF tech specialist Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as former MI6 agent and Hunt's ally Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as black market dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, Henry Czerny as former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, Esai Morales as the unnamed villain, Angela Bassett as CIA director Erika Sloane, Frederick Schmidt as Alanna's brother Zola Mitsopolis, and Hayley Atwell as a “destructive force of nature” as McQuarrie described her.

There are undisclosed roles for Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), and Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick). McQuarrie writes, directs, and serves as a producer alongside Cruise, David Ellison, and Jake Myers. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are a production of Skydance Media, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, New Republic Pictures, and Cruise's TC Productions. Paramount Pictures is the US distributor. Viacom18 handles distribution in India.

Mission: Impossible 7 is slated to release November 19 in cinemas worldwide, with Mission: Impossible 8 following on November 4, 2022. Both films will be available on Paramount+ streaming service 45 days after the theatrical release.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mission Impossible, Mission Impossible 7, Mission Impossible 8, Christopher McQuarrie, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Cary Elwes, Skydance Media, Bad Robot, TC Productions, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus, Viacom18
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Large Asteroid to Pass by Earth on March 21: NASA

Related Stories

Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Adds Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, and Charles Parnell
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
  2. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  6. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  10. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Calls From Your PC or Laptop
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Sues Former Employee Over Alleged Leaked Secrets to Media
  3. Redmi TV Teased to Offer HDR Support Ahead of India Launch, 4K Panel Expected
  4. Alibaba May Face Record Fine From Antitrust Regulators in China: Report
  5. Huawei 5G Suppliers Face New Limits From Joe Biden Administration
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video Touting True-to-Life Colours With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
  7. Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Adds Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, and Charles Parnell
  8. World Wide Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Calls Dominance of Internet Giants a ‘Fad’
  9. Large Asteroid to Pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
  10. Twitter Spaces Planned to Go Live Globally by April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com