Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 cast is expanding. On Thursday, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie announced on Instagram five new Mission: Impossible cast members in Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Charles Parnell (All My Children), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride). We also have a first look at their characters and they seem to be seated in the same room, which thanks to the security and badges you can see, suggests they are all powerful people in the upper echelons of the government. In his caption, McQuarrie referred to the five as part of “The Community”.

Now that isn't a name we've previously heard in the long-running Mission: Impossible film series. It would seem that McQuarrie is introducing a new secret organisation that might be the overarching villain in the as-yet untitled Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. Or maybe McQuarrie is simply welcoming Delaney, Parnell, Varma, Gatiss, and Elwes to the Mission: Impossible community — who can tell. The five pictures are really all we've to go by here. We will most likely need to wait for the first Mission: Impossible 7 trailer to discover who they are — there's no word on when that might come out, as the film isn't due for another eight months.

Delaney, Parnell, Varma, Gatiss, and Elwes join a cast that already includes Tom Cruise as the protagonist and IMF agent Ethan Hunt, Ving Rhames as Hunt's closest friend and fellow IMF agent Luther Stickell, Simong Pegg as Hunt's IMF tech specialist Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as former MI6 agent and Hunt's ally Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as black market dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, Henry Czerny as former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, Esai Morales as the unnamed villain, Angela Bassett as CIA director Erika Sloane, Frederick Schmidt as Alanna's brother Zola Mitsopolis, and Hayley Atwell as a “destructive force of nature” as McQuarrie described her.

There are undisclosed roles for Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), and Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick). McQuarrie writes, directs, and serves as a producer alongside Cruise, David Ellison, and Jake Myers. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are a production of Skydance Media, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, New Republic Pictures, and Cruise's TC Productions. Paramount Pictures is the US distributor. Viacom18 handles distribution in India.

Mission: Impossible 7 is slated to release November 19 in cinemas worldwide, with Mission: Impossible 8 following on November 4, 2022. Both films will be available on Paramount+ streaming service 45 days after the theatrical release.