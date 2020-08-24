Technology News
loading

Mirzapur Season 2 to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23

Mirzapur mainstay Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) vows revenge in new teaser.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 24 August 2020 17:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mirzapur Season 2 to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video India

Mirzapur season 2 promises to be violent and gritty as ever

Highlights
  • Mirzapur season 2 to start streaming on October 23
  • Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu set to step back into their roles
  • Mirzapur season 2 will stream on Prime Video

Mirzapur season 2 is set to premiere on October 23, as Amazon Prime Video announced the date with a teaser trailer on its social media channels on Monday. The first season of the crime thriller was well received by fans and critics alike, leading to a cult following around the series. Fans have been demanding a follow-up season of the show for two years and now, the wait appears to finally be over. Prime Video India's social channels have also been abuzz in the past few days with teasers of the show.

The second season of Mirzapur is expected to take off right from where the first season ended. The teaser shared by Prime Video shows glimpses from season 1, where several of the show's leading characters were shockingly killed off. We hear the voice of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) in the background, as he vows revenge on the murderers of his brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar). Staying true to the show's violent, guns-blazing theme, the teaser ends with the letter “2” outlined among dozens of bullets – signifying the advent of season 2.

With the second season, the show gets a bigger cast filled with old faces and new. Along with Fazal, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu will be stepping back into the roles of the villainous Akhanda Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi, respectively. The new season will also see the return of stars such as Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi, and Rajesh Tailang. New faces in the cast include Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. Created by Puneet Krishna, the second season is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, along with Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar as executive producers.

Last week, Prime Video shared two teasers of Mirzapur season 2, slowly building up buzz before announcing the official streaming date. Prime Video India has also been sharing fun teasers of the official date announcement on its official YouTube channel and other social media handles, using specially edited clips from the platform's other popular Indian shows such as The Family Man, Panchayat, Hostel Daze, Paatal Lok, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mirzapur Season 2, Mirzapur, Prime Video, Amazon
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, More

Related Stories

Mirzapur Season 2 to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Moto G9 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launch in India
  4. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  5. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. BTS ‘Dynamite’ Music Video Racks Up 100 Million YouTube Views in 24 Hours
  7. New iOS 14 Developer Beta Tips 120Hz Display on iPhone 12 Pro Models
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7
  9. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  10. Apple Starts Producing iPhone SE (2020) Locally in India
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, More
  2. iPhone SE (2020) Is Now Being Assembled in India
  3. Realme X7 Series' Unusual Design Revealed Before Launch
  4. Railyatri Security Flaw Could Have Exposed Debit Cards, UPI Data of 7 Lakh Passengers: Report
  5. ByteDance Investors Said to Seek to Use Stakes to Finance TikTok Bid
  6. Twitter Attaches Disclaimer on Trump's 'Mail Drop Boxes' Tweet
  7. Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition to Launch in India on September 7
  9. iPhone 12 Series May Debut With a 120Hz Display, Suggests iOS 14 Developer Beta 5
  10. OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on New Phone Priced Under Rs. 18,000, Launch Expected September End
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com