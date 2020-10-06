Technology News
loading

Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland

Guddu Pandit and Sharad Shukla are gunning for the Tripathis.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 October 2020 14:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland

Photo Credit: Amazon

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur season 2 trailer

Highlights
  • Mirzapur season 2 is releasing on October 23 on Prime Video
  • Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar new to Mirzapur season 2 cast
  • Twelfth Indian series for Amazon Prime Video in 2020

Mirzapur season 2 trailer is here. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a two-and-a-half-minute look at the sophomore season of Mirzapur, that sets up a war brewing between the Tripathis — “Kaleen” Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son and heir “Munna” Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma) — his rival's son Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma), and their once-henchman “Guddu” Pandit (Ali Fazal). Both Sharad and Guddu have revenge on their minds (SPOILER ALERT FOR SEASON 1) having lost family members — Sharad's father, and his brother and wife in Guddu's case — at the hands of the Tripathi clan, who are vowing to rule Mirzapur with an iron fist in season 2.

In addition to Tripathi, Divyendu, Anjum, and Fazal, Mirzapur season 2 also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Guddu's sister-in-law “Golu” Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Kaleen's second wife Beena Tripathi, Harshita Shekhar Gaur as Guddu's younger sister Dimpy Pandit, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Kaleen's father “Akhanda” Tripathi, Rajesh Tailang as Guddu's father Ramakant Pandit, and Sheeba Chadha as Guddu's mother and Ramakant's wife Vasudha. New additions on Mirzapur season 2 include Amit Sial (Inside Edge), Vijay Varma (Gully Boy), Isha Talwar (Article 15), and Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero).

From Mirzapur to The Mandalorian, What to Watch in October

Behind the scenes, Puneet Krishna is the creator and head writer on Mirzapur season 2, taking over from fellow Mirzapur creator Karan Anshuman who was busy with Inside Edge season 2. Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai are the directors on Mirzapur season 2. Executive producers include Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Kassim Jagmagia.

For Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur season 2 is the twelfth series from India in 2020. We've had Kabir Khan's war miniseries The Forgotten Army in January, Anirban Dasgupta's black comedy miniseries Afsos in February, Sumukhi Suresh's comedy-drama Pushpavalli season 2 in March, and the TVF comedy-drama Panchayat and romantic comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! season 2 in April.

Those were followed by the Anushka Sharma-produced neo-noir crime thriller Paatal Lok in May, the Swara Bhasker-led Rasbhari in June, the Abhishek Bachchan-led Breathe: Into the Shadows in July, the romantic musical Bandish Bandits in August, and the Rohan Sippy-directed divorce comedy Wakaalat from Home and the Tamil spin-off Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa in September.

Mirzapur season 2 is out October 23 on Prime Video worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mirzapur, Mirzapur season 2, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores

Related Stories

Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  5. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  6. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  7. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  8. Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
  9. Sony Launches Its First 8K TV in India, the 85-Inch Z8H
  10. Nokia C3 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV
  3. Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland
  4. Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores
  5. Nvidia Unveils Maxine AI for Better Video Calls, Ampere-Based RTX A6000 and A40 GPUs, New Supercomputer, More
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale to Kick Off October 17, Prime Members to Get Early Access
  7. Sherlock Holmes MCU-Like ‘Mystery-Verse’ in the Works: Robert Downey Jr.
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Triple Rear Cameras, Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs Set to Testify at October 28 US Senate Hearing
  10. Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com