Mirzapur Season 2 Is Coming Soon, Amazon Prime Video Teases

September, if we’d to make an educated guess.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 August 2020 18:28 IST
Mirzapur Season 2 Is Coming Soon, Amazon Prime Video Teases

Photo Credit: Amazon

Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur season 2

  • Mirzapur 2 release date might be in September
  • It would be the tenth Indian series for Amazon in 2020
  • Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal part of Mirzapur season 2 cast

Mirzapur season 2 is set to stream soon — most likely in September — judging by the recent teases that Amazon Prime Video has been dropping on its social media channels. On Thursday, it shared a Google Earth video that starts off on a globe-level and then zooms in all the way to the Tripathi household in the real-life Uttar Pradesh city the Amazon series is set in. And then on Friday, Amazon celebrated the support of Mirzapur fans that ended with a glimpse of Guddu (Ali Fazal) followed by the words: “Ab aa raha hai [It's on its way].”

Both those promos for Mirzapur season 2 were captioned with the hashtag “ms2w”, that fans have been using as shorthand — it stands for “Mirzapur season 2 when?” — for the past two years on Prime Video India's social media channels, demanding to know when the crime series would make its return. Amazon has co-opted the term being used by the fandom, and the second promo — titled “an ode to fandom” and made up of fans, fan tweets, fan artwork, and a live event — is further proof of that.

Mirzapur season 2 release date (expected)

A September release date for Mirzapur season 2 makes sense on multiple levels. For starters, Amazon has been dropping at least one new Indian series each month in 2020. So far, we've had Kabir Khan's war miniseries The Forgotten Army in January, Anirban Dasgupta's black comedy miniseries Afsos in February, Sumukhi Suresh's comedy-drama Pushpavalli season 2 in March, and the TVF comedy-drama Panchayat and romantic comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! season 2 in April.

Those were followed by the Anushka Sharma-produced neo-noir crime thriller Paatal Lok in May, the Swara Bhasker-led Rasbhari in June, the Abhishek Bachchan-led Breathe: Into the Shadows in July, and the romantic musical Bandish Bandits earlier in August. Amazon is yet to tease another Indian original for September other than Mirzapur season 2.

Moreover, the marketing for Indian originals usually doesn't begin more than two weeks in advance. Mirzapur is a lot more popular than other shows though, and it's possible that Amazon India has a longer marketing campaign in mind for its return.

Mirzapur season 2 cast

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur season 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Sheeba Chaddha, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Vijay Varma is among the new additions, as was revealed in a teaser back in January.

Krishna is the sole overseer on Mirzapur season 2 after Anshuman left to focus on Inside Edge season 2. Mirzapur is a production of Excel Entertainment, with co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serving as executive producers.

Mirzapur season 2 is coming soon — September, going by our educated guess — to Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Poco Phone With High Refresh Rate Screen Teased by Company Spokesperson, Tipped to Have 120Hz AMOLED Display
Redmi 9, Oppo A53 2020, More Phones Launching in India Next Week

