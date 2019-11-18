Technology News
Mirzapur Season 2 to Release in 2020, Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look

Not that long of a wait left now.

Updated: 18 November 2019 10:50 IST
Mirzapur Season 2 to Release in 2020, Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Highlights
  • Mirzapur 2 release date to be sometime in 2020
  • Season 2 first look showcases two funeral pyres
  • Mirzapur season 2 wrapped up filming in October

On the first anniversary of its premiere, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of the second season of Mirzapur — the crime drama series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal — and confirmed that the show would return in 2020. The new 20-second Mirzapur season 2 teaser features two funeral pyres and is narrated by Akhandanand “Kaleen Bhaiya” Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), who states: “Jo aaya hai, vo jaayega bhi, bas marzi hamaari hogi [Those who come, will go as well, but it will be on our terms].”

Mirzapur Offers a Darkly Comedic, Brutal Look at India's Impoverished Corners

 

Mirzapur season 2 was officially greenlit back in February at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour in California, where Amazon announced six new shows from India in Sapan Verma-created comedy reality series One Mic Stand, a Tamil spin-off of the reality competition Comicstaan, romantic musical series Bandish Bandits, crime thriller The Last Hour, Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled youth-focused political drama, and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma's untitled drama thriller. Production began later in May and wrapped up in October.

Mirzapur Pushes the Envelope in Ways Bollywood Rarely Does

In addition to Mr. Tripathi, Fazal, Sharma, Ms. Tripathi, and Dugal, Mirzapur also stars Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Sheeba Chaddha, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar were part of Mirzapur season 1 as well, but their characters — spoiler alert — were killed off in the finale. The two funeral pyres in the Mirzapur season 2 first look likely belong to them. Created by Karan Anshuman (Inside Edge) and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur is a production of Excel Entertainment, with co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serving as executive producers.

Mirzapur season 2 will release in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Further reading: Mirzapur, Mirzapur season 2, Amazon Prime Video, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
