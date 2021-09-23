Minnal Murali now has a release date and three (proper) first look images. Netflix announced Thursday that the Tovino Thomas-led Malayalam-language superhero movie will premiere Christmas Eve, December 24, on its platform in India and around the world. Alongside, Netflix has unveiled three Minnal Murali photos that give us a look at Thomas' character and his early superhero look. Set in the 1990s, Minnal Murali follows Jaison (Thomas), an ordinary man who is struck by lightning that grants him special powers instead of killing him. He becomes the superhero Minnal Murali.

In addition to Thomas, Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram (Aaranya Kaandam), Harisree Ashokan (Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan), and Aju Varghese (Vellimoonga). Basil Joseph (Godha) directs off a screenplay written by Arun Anirudhan (Padayottam) and newcomer Justin Mathew.

“I've been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning,” Thomas said when Netflix acquired Minnal Murali. “I spent all my time communicating with my director [Basil Joseph] to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I've learnt a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do.”

Sameer Thahir (Kali) is the cinematographer on Minnal Murali, Manu Manjith (Aanandam) is the lyricist, Shaan Rahman (Take Off) and Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights) are the composers, Livingston Mathew (Adventures of Omanakuttan) is the editor, and Vlad Rimburg (Lucifer) is the action director. Sophia Paul serves as the producer on Minnal Murali. The Netflix film is a production of Paul's banner Weekend Blockbusters.

For Netflix, Minnal Murali arrives on the same day as the sci-fi black comedy Don't Look Up, featuring an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Minnal Murali is out December 24 on Netflix worldwide. The Malayalam-language movie will also be dubbed in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali

Photo Credit: Harikrishnan P/Netflix

Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali

Photo Credit: Harikrishnan P/Netflix