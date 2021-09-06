Technology News
loading

Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie, Bought by Netflix

A first look at what feels like India’s Shazam meets The Flash.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 September 2021 11:54 IST
Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie, Bought by Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Tovino Thomas as Minnal Murali

Highlights
  • Minnal Murali is “coming soon” to Netflix worldwide
  • Also available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu
  • Basil Joseph is the director, Sophia Paul the producer

Minnal Murali, the Tovino Thomas-led Malayalam-language superhero movie, is headed to Netflix. On Monday, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service announced that it had acquired the Indian superhero movie — and that it would be “coming soon” to Netflix. In Minnal Murali, the titular character is an ordinary man (Thomas) who turns into a superhero after being struck by a bolt of lightning. The first look reminded me of The Flash and Shazam, but in an Indian setting. Even the Minnal Murali logo seems “inspired” by the two DC Comics superheroes.

A Minnal Murali poster unveiled by Netflix shows an early get-up for Thomas' superhero, with a folded dhoti and a red scarf covering his face, presumably to protect his identity. That will evolve into his tight-fitting superhero costume — dominated by blue and red, paired with a red mask that also feels COVID-appropriate — that can be seen in images released alongside (above). No word on the full extent of Minnal Murali's superpowers, except that he does have supernatural strength.

Minnal Murali poster minnal murali netflix

Minnal Murali poster
Photo Credit: Netflix

“I've been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning,” Thomas said in a prepared statement. “I spent all my time communicating with my director [Basil Joseph] to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I've learnt a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do.”

In addition to Thomas, Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram (Aaranya Kaandam), Harisree Ashokan (Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan) and Aju Varghese (Vellimoonga). Joseph (Godha) directs off a screenplay written by Arun Anirudhan (Padayottam) and newcomer Justin Mathew. Sophia Paul is the producer. Minnal Murali is a production of Paul's Weekend Blockbusters. Sameer Thahir (Kali) is the cinematographer, Vlad Rimburg (Lucifer) is the action director, Shaan Rahman (Take Off) is the composer, and Livingston Mathew (Adventures of Omanakuttan) is the editor.

“We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level,” Joseph said in a prepared statement. “Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action. The film is going to be a really exciting one and I am looking forward to the release. It has been a dream project for the entire team and I am glad that the film is releasing on Netflix.”

Paul added: “As a producer, this was my most challenging yet gratifying experience. I am proud of this journey. We brought together the best team of actors, technicians and platforms for the rise of this local superhero: Minnal Murali. This superhero movie transcends languages, as at the core, it's a human story of emotions and circumstances. I am thrilled and proud of Minnal Murali. I am glad that we got an opportunity to join hands with Netflix on their upcoming Malayalam film. Minnal Murali is just the beginning. We are just getting started.”

Minnal Murali is “coming soon” to Netflix. The Malayalam-language movie will also be available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Minnal Murali, Netflix, Netflix India, Shazam, The Flash, Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme GT Neo 2 Confirmed to Launch Soon, Key Specifications Tipped
Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie, Bought by Netflix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  3. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Imminent as Quick Start Guide Surfaces
  6. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  10. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Global Launch Event Set for September 15, Xiaomi 11T Series and 120W HyperCharge Support Expected
  2. Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie, Bought by Netflix
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 Confirmed to Launch Soon, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. NASA's Tiny Mars Copter Ingenuity Is Still Flying High After 12 Successful Flights
  5. Shang-Chi Box Office Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend Worldwide
  6. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Tesla State Subsidy Decision in Germany Expected by End of Year
  8. Binance Removes Singapore Products From Main Platform After Regulator's Warning
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide Surfaces Online, Galaxy A Series May Have Standardised OIS in 2022
  10. Abba Reunites After 40 Years, but as Digital Avatars Belting Out Their Greatest Hits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com