Mindhunter Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India

It’s time for more serial killers. Okay that sounds bad, but you know what we mean.

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 12:30 IST
Mindhunter Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India

Photo Credit: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Anna Torv as Wendy Carr in Mindhunter season 2

Highlights
  • A total of eight episodes in Mindhunter season 2
  • Charles Manson, Son of Sam to be part of new season
  • Mindhunter season 2 to focus on 1979-81 Atlanta murders

After nearly two years off air — 22 months and three days, if we are being precise — Mindhunter is back. The second season of Netflix's partly David Fincher-directed look at the early days of criminal psychology and profiling at the American domestic intelligence firm, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is now streaming on Netflix. Unlike the 10 episodes in season 1, Mindhunter season 2 has a total of eight episodes, which will jump two years ahead to focus on the Atlanta murders of 1979-81, which involved the killing of 28 children, teenagers and adults. That means Wayne Williams — who was convicted for two of those murders — will be part of Mindhunter season 2.

Williams isn't the only criminal who will be seen in Mindhunter season 2. The teasers and trailers released by Netflix have revealed that Charles Manson will also feature. Justified actor Damon Herriman will play the cult leader on Mindhunter season 2, incidentally reprising a cameo appearance from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. That means Mindhunter protagonist Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) will finally get his wish to interview Manson. Beyond that, serial killer David Berkowitz aka Son of Sam is also part of Mindhunter season 2, in addition to Dennis Rader aka the BTK Strangler (Sonny Valicenti), who was routinely teased through season 1.

 

Ford will no doubt be joined by FBI partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) on Mindhunter season 2, alongside closeted psychology professor Wendy Carr (Anna Torv). Bill's wife Nancy Tench (Stacey Roca) will have a recurring role on the second season of the Netflix series, but it's unclear if Ford's (former) girlfriend and graduate student Debbie Mitford (Hannah Gross) will play a part. The cast of Mindhunter season 2 also includes Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.

Behind the scenes, Fincher is joined by Carl Franklin (The Leftovers, House of Cards) and Andrew Dominik (Killing Me Softly) as directors on Mindhunter season 2. Fincher is also an executive producer alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen, Ceán Chaffin, Courtenay Miles, and Beth Kono. Miles is part of the new writing team, taking over from Mindhunter creator Joe Penhall.

While Netflix has yet to greenlight a third season of Mindhunter, McCallany had spoken in the past about a “five-season bible” that laid out the future of the show, which he said had been made “completely irrelevant” after Fincher assumed control of the series arc during the first season. At this point, it's then unclear where Mindhunter is headed. We'll just have to wait to find out.

All eight episodes of Mindhunter season 2 are available on Netflix. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.

mindhunter season 2 poster Mindhunter season 2 poster

The official poster for Mindhunter season 2

