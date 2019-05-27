Amazon Prime Video has announced a new Indian original series called Mind the Malhotras with a first look and a release date: June 7. Produced by Dia Mirza, Mind the Malhotras stars former Indian Idol host Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar (Love Breakups Zindagi) in the lead, alongside an ensemble of Denzil Smith (Delhi Crime), Sushmita Mukherjee (Gangaa), Anandita Pagnis (Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara), Nikki Sharma (Sasural Simar Ka), Jason D'souza (Bajirao Mastani), and Rahul Verma (Junglee). Mind the Malhotras has been directed by Sahil Sangha (Love Breakups Zindagi), Mirza's husband, and Ajay Bhuyan (Dhada).

Mathur and Sahukar play Shefali and Rishabh Malhotra, “a modern, suburban married couple” whose everyday lives form the centrepiece of Mind the Malhotras, while the two “try to work on their marriage and family life”. According to IMDb, Mind the Malhotras has a total of 10 episodes, with Bhuyan helming eight and Sangha the other two. Sangha also co-wrote the series with Karan Shrikant Sharma (Anandi Gopal). Mirza and Sangha have produced the show, likely through their banner Born Free Entertainment, along with Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, the content studio arm of the Aditya Birla Group.

For Amazon Prime Video, Mind the Malhotras will be the fourth original series from India in 2019, following the women-centric comedy-drama Four More Shots Please!, the Zoya Akhtar co-created wedding planner drama Made in Heaven, and the second season of Biswa Kalyan Rath-created drama Laakhon Mein Ek.

Amazon has several more Indian shows lined up for this year, including unscripted reality competition series Skulls & Roses that will be hosted by MTV Roadies creators Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, British India-era period drama The Forgotten Army about Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army from Kabir Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy series The Family Man that will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Go Goa Gone).

Mind the Malhotras will release June 7 on Amazon Prime Video. A trailer will be released on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Amazon India