Technology News

Amazon Prime Video Announces Dia Mirza-Produced New Indian Series Mind the Malhotras, Sets June Release Date

It is Prime Video’s fourth original series from India this year.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 15:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Video Announces Dia Mirza-Produced New Indian Series Mind the Malhotras, Sets June Release Date

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Highlights
  • Mind the Malhotras to release June 7 on Prime Video
  • Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar play the lead couple
  • It is co-written, directed by Sahil Sangha, Mirza’s husband

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new Indian original series called Mind the Malhotras with a first look and a release date: June 7. Produced by Dia Mirza, Mind the Malhotras stars former Indian Idol host Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar (Love Breakups Zindagi) in the lead, alongside an ensemble of Denzil Smith (Delhi Crime), Sushmita Mukherjee (Gangaa), Anandita Pagnis (Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara), Nikki Sharma (Sasural Simar Ka), Jason D'souza (Bajirao Mastani), and Rahul Verma (Junglee). Mind the Malhotras has been directed by Sahil Sangha (Love Breakups Zindagi), Mirza's husband, and Ajay Bhuyan (Dhada).

Mathur and Sahukar play Shefali and Rishabh Malhotra, “a modern, suburban married couple” whose everyday lives form the centrepiece of Mind the Malhotras, while the two “try to work on their marriage and family life”. According to IMDb, Mind the Malhotras has a total of 10 episodes, with Bhuyan helming eight and Sangha the other two. Sangha also co-wrote the series with Karan Shrikant Sharma (Anandi Gopal). Mirza and Sangha have produced the show, likely through their banner Born Free Entertainment, along with Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, the content studio arm of the Aditya Birla Group.

For Amazon Prime Video, Mind the Malhotras will be the fourth original series from India in 2019, following the women-centric comedy-drama Four More Shots Please!, the Zoya Akhtar co-created wedding planner drama Made in Heaven, and the second season of Biswa Kalyan Rath-created drama Laakhon Mein Ek.

Amazon has several more Indian shows lined up for this year, including unscripted reality competition series Skulls & Roses that will be hosted by MTV Roadies creators Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, British India-era period drama The Forgotten Army about Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army from Kabir Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy series The Family Man that will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Go Goa Gone).

Mind the Malhotras will release June 7 on Amazon Prime Video. A trailer will be released on Tuesday.

mind the malhotras amazon india first look Mind the Malhotras Amazon

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mind the Malhotras, Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Prime Video, Dia Mirza
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Sony V02, V42D V72D, V82D Party Speakers Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 16,990
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Prime Video Announces Dia Mirza-Produced New Indian Series Mind the Malhotras, Sets June Release Date
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Arrives in India
  2. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  3. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  4. Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame Help Disney Dominate Global Weekend Box Office
  5. Redmi K20 Pro Price, Redmi K20 Render Leaked Ahead of May 28 Launch
  6. Redmi K20, K20 Pro to Support Dual-Band GPS, New Colour Surfaces Online
  7. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  8. Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A10s to Reportedly Launch Soon in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India Slashed for Both 4GB, 6GB Variants
  10. Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Phone Launching in India in Mid-June
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.