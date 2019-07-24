Technology News
Netflix Sets August Release Date for Mighty Little Bheem Season 2

*runs after laddus*

Updated: 24 July 2019 16:06 IST
Netflix Sets August Release Date for Mighty Little Bheem Season 2

Photo Credit: Netflix

A still from Mighty Little Bheem

  • Mighty Little Bheem season 2 out August 30 on Netflix
  • First season of kids animated series was released in April
  • It’s a preschool, non-verbal version of Chhota Bheem

Netflix has set an August 30 release date for the second season of Mighty Little Bheem, the only kids animated series from India. It's a slapstick adventure comedy series that is a non-verbal, younger version of the popular character Chhota Bheem, meant to cater to a pre-school audience. Mighty Little Bheem season 2 will arrive just four and a half months on from its premiere in April, when Netflix released 21 six-minute episodes. Netflix produces Mighty Little Bheem in partnership with Chhota Bheem's Hyderabad-based maker Green Gold Animation, with founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka as director.

Here's the official synopsis for Mighty Little Bheem season 2, via Netflix:

“Join Bheem for another season of playful antics and superpowered feats as he cheerfully dodges danger and makes friends in unlikely places.”

Mighty Little Bheem was originally announced as a Netflix original in late 2017, with the streaming service describing the show as following “its ultra-strong, brave and intelligent hero who travels through his hometown on crazy adventures, often in search of his favourite treat,” the Indian sweet laddu. In addition to being available on its main app, Mighty Little Bheem — like all other kids animated series — is also available via Netflix Kids, which allows parents to prevent access to certain content using age restrictions and PINs.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Green Gold Animation for comment on season 2, including the number of episodes, and will update this piece if we hear back.

Mighty Little Bheem season 2 will release August 30 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Mighty Little Bheem, Chhota Bheem, Netflix, Netflix India
Netflix Sets August Release Date for Mighty Little Bheem Season 2
