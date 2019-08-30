Technology News
Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India

*gawks at laddus*

Updated: 30 August 2019 12:30 IST
Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India

Photo Credit: Netflix

Little Bheem in Mighty Little Bheem

Highlights
  • A total of 28 bite-sized episodes in Mighty Little Bheem season 2
  • Mighty Little Bheem is a spin-off of popular Chhota Bheem
  • Season 2 arrives just four-and-a-half months after season 1

The innocent, super-strong toddler is back after just four-and-a-half months. The second season of Mighty Little Bheem — the non-verbal slapstick adventure comedy series that follows a baby version of the popular mythological-inspired Chhota Bheem — is now streaming on Netflix in India. The world's biggest streaming service has done little to zero marketing for Mighty Little Bheem season 2, except a trailer last week that gave us a glimpse at his new antics, nearly all of which stem from the fact that he's really strong in every way, be it his arms, his back, and even his breath.

And since there's been no marketing, we have no idea of the new characters we can expect in Mighty Little Bheem season 2. Gadgets 360 had reached out to the series' Hyderabad-based maker Green Gold Animation for comment when the release date was unveiled, but we never heard back. Now that's it out, we know there are 28 six-minute episodes in Mighty Little Bheem season 2, seven more than season 1. Netflix produces Mighty Little Bheem in partnership with Green Gold Animation, with the latter's founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka serving as director.

 

For Netflix, Mighty Little Bheem is the only kids animated series from India. For its maker, it's part of the much larger Chhota Bheem franchise, which began in 2008 on Pogo TV inspired by Mahabharata's Bhima, and has since led to four feature films, nearly 40 made-for-TV movies, and three other spin-offs in Mighty Raju, Arjun – Prince of Bali, and Super Bheem. Green Gold has also produced Chhota Bheem games, in addition to selling comics, merchandise, and toys based on the character.

Here's the official synopsis for Mighty Little Bheem season 2, via Netflix:

“Join Bheem for another season of playful antics and superpowered feats as he cheerfully dodges danger and makes friends in unlikely places.”

All 28 episodes of Mighty Little Bheem season 2 are available on Netflix. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.

mighty little bheem poster Mighty Little Bheem

A poster for Mighty Little Bheem
Photo Credit: Netflix

Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
