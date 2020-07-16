The Michelle Obama Podcast Hits Spotify on July 29. Here’s a Teaser

Michelle Obama is now a podcaster. Spotify and Higher Ground Productions — co-founded by former US President Barack Obama and the aforementioned First Lady — have announced The Michelle Obama Podcast with a release date: July 29. It will be available exclusively on Spotify to all members for free. Ms. Obama will bring in a number of special guests, including Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O'Brien, Valerie Jarett, Michele Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone MD, as she touches upon “the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.”

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives,” Ms. Obama said in a mailed statement. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That's how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

“At Spotify we seek to connect listeners with the world's most authentic and compelling voices,” Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff added. “We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady Michelle Obama and her guests.”

The Michelle Obama Podcast is the first podcast as part of Spotify and Higher Ground Productions' multi-year partnership signed in June last year. Salesforce, and Procter & Gamble brands Dawn and Tide are the presenting sponsors for The Michelle Obama Podcast season 1.

Since leaving office at the start of 2017, the Obamas have expanded into scripted and unscripted content production, having set up Higher Ground Productions in 2018. That includes a multi-year deal with Netflix. In 2019, they brought the documentary American Factory to Netflix, which later won the Oscar for best documentary. Back in May, Netflix released the documentary Becoming, following Ms. Obama on her book tour for her memoir of the same name.

The Michelle Obama Podcast premières July 29 on Spotify worldwide. Here's an introduction to the podcast from Ms. Obama.