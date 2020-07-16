Technology News
loading

The Michelle Obama Podcast Hits Spotify on July 29. Here’s a Teaser

Guests include Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien, and Valerie Jarett among others.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 July 2020 18:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Michelle Obama Podcast Hits Spotify on July 29. Here’s a Teaser

Photo Credit: Spotify/Gadgets 360

The Michelle Obama Podcast cover art

Highlights
  • The Michelle Obama Podcast is exclusive to Spotify
  • It is the first podcast as part of a multi-year deal
  • Obama’s Higher Ground also has a deal with Netflix

Michelle Obama is now a podcaster. Spotify and Higher Ground Productions — co-founded by former US President Barack Obama and the aforementioned First Lady — have announced The Michelle Obama Podcast with a release date: July 29. It will be available exclusively on Spotify to all members for free. Ms. Obama will bring in a number of special guests, including Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O'Brien, Valerie Jarett, Michele Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone MD, as she touches upon “the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.”

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives,” Ms. Obama said in a mailed statement. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That's how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

“At Spotify we seek to connect listeners with the world's most authentic and compelling voices,” Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff added. “We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady Michelle Obama and her guests.”

The Michelle Obama Podcast is the first podcast as part of Spotify and Higher Ground Productions' multi-year partnership signed in June last year. Salesforce, and Procter & Gamble brands Dawn and Tide are the presenting sponsors for The Michelle Obama Podcast season 1.

Since leaving office at the start of 2017, the Obamas have expanded into scripted and unscripted content production, having set up Higher Ground Productions in 2018. That includes a multi-year deal with Netflix. In 2019, they brought the documentary American Factory to Netflix, which later won the Oscar for best documentary. Back in May, Netflix released the documentary Becoming, following Ms. Obama on her book tour for her memoir of the same name.

The Michelle Obama Podcast premières July 29 on Spotify worldwide. Here's an introduction to the podcast from Ms. Obama.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Podcasts, Michelle Obama, The Michelle Obama Podcast, Higher Ground Productions
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon India Demands Product Listings Have Country of Origin by August 10

Related Stories

The Michelle Obama Podcast Hits Spotify on July 29. Here’s a Teaser
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  5. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  6. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced, Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps
  7. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 512GB Storage, 30W Charging
  8. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  10. Netflix Will Release 17 Indian Titles in the ‘Coming Months’
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Rumoured to Feature 120Hz Display, IP68-Certified Build
  2. The Michelle Obama Podcast Hits Spotify on July 29. Here’s a Teaser
  3. Amazon India Demands Product Listings Have Country of Origin by August 10
  4. Poco M2 Pro Next Sale Set for July 30: Price in India, Specifications
  5. EU-US Data Pact Scrapped by Top Court Following Facebook Complaint by Activist Max Schrems
  6. OnePlus Buds to Support Warp Charge, 10-Minute Charge Will Provide 10 Hours of Battery Life: Report
  7. Philips 4K Smart TVs With Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Launched in India, Available in 50-Inch, 58-Inch Sizes
  8. Reliance to Take on Amazon, Walmart, More US Giants Following $20 Billion Fund Raising Spree
  9. Intel to Share 'Something Big' on September 2, 'Tiger Lake' Processors Expected
  10. Alibaba's UCWeb Lays Off India Staff, Club Factory Halts Payments Following Chinese App Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com