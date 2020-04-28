Technology News
Michelle Obama Book Tour Documentary Hits Netflix

The movie "shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir," Michelle Obama said following the announcement Monday.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 April 2020 18:31 IST
Michelle Obama Book Tour Documentary Hits Netflix

Photo Credit: AFP

Michelle Obama's book sold about 2 million copies in two weeks in North America

Highlights
  • Michelle Obama's Becoming will release on Netflix on May 6
  • Obama was filmed by cinematographer Nadia Hallgren during book promotions
  • The book sold over 2 million copies in just two weeks in North America

Michelle Obama will star in a new documentary out next week which follows the former first lady's global book tour for her smash-hit memoir, Netflix said Monday.

Becoming, out May 6, is the Obamas' latest collaboration with the streaming giant after last year's American Factory, which won the best documentary Oscar in February.

The movie "shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir," tweeted Obama following the surprise announcement Monday.

"During this difficult time, I hope you'll find some inspiration and joy in this film."

The book of the same name by Obama -- America's first African American first lady and wife of the first black US president -- became a publishing sensation upon its release in 2018, selling more than two million copies in North America in two weeks.

Obama toured 34 cities over several month's to promote the book accompanied by cinematographer Nadia Hallgren, who makes her feature directorial debut with the "rare and up-close" documentary.

The film chronicles Obama's "current experience -- where she is in this moment and the way she's reflecting on the entirety of her life, not just her years in the White House," said Hallgren.

The producers said the movie is a "portrait of a moment in time told through Mrs Obama's story."

Obama added: "I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic."

"It's hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you'll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made."

The first offering from the former first couple's Higher Ground Productions company, "American Factory," told the story of a manufacturing plant in the US Midwest reopened by a Chinese billionaire.

Further reading: Michelle Obama, Netflix, Netflix Documentary
