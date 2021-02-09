Technology News
Mi TV Q1 75-Inch With 4K Display, Built-In Chromecast, 30W Stereo Speakers Launched

The new Mi TV Q1 75-inch will be available starting March 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 February 2021 11:20 IST
Mi TV Q1 75-Inch With 4K Display, Built-In Chromecast, 30W Stereo Speakers Launched

Mi TV Q1 75-inch has a QLED 4K UHD resolution display with quantum dot technology

Highlights
  • Mi TV Q1 75-inch is priced at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,300)
  • It will be available in select regions initially after launch
  • Mi TV Q1 75-inch comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display

Alongside the Mi 11 flagship, Xiaomi has also unveiled the Mi TV Q1 75-inch on Monday. This television model features a QLED 4K display and runs on Android 10 software. The TV set has a 178-degree viewing angle for better visibility across a wide area, and it offers access to more than 700,000 movies and TV shows and over 5,000 apps via the Google Play store. The smart remote comes with dedicated Netflix and Amazon Prime Video buttons and the TV set has a built-in microphone for voice command functionality with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Mi TV Q1 75-inch price, sale

The new Mi TV Q1 75-inch is priced at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,300). The new TV model will be available starting March 2021 and it will first go on sale in select regions, with availability expanding over time. Xiaomi says a limited number of models will be available for purchase at an early bird price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,900) on the first day of sale.

Mi TV Q1 75-inch features

Coming to the features, the Mi TV Q1 has a 75-inch QLED 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution display with quantum dot technology. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, razor-thin bezels, 100 percent NTSC range with 1.07 billion colour variations, 1,024 different colour shades, and a contrast ratio of 10,000: 1. The TV is equipped with 192 zones of full array dynamic local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support. The display has a 178-degree viewing angle for improved visibility in a wide area.

Mi TV Q1 75-inch has a 30W stereo speaker system that utilises six speakers — two tweeters and four woofers. It comes with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support. The TV is powered by the 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT9611 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It runs on Android 10 software with dedicated apps for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Connectivity options include one HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, dual-band i-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm audio jack, LAN/ Ethernet, and more. There is a dedicated Auto Low Latency Mode for gamers and streamers.

As mentioned, the Mi TV Q1 75-inch also has a built-in microphone for hands-free control through voice commands. The TV supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also has built-in Chromecast.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Mi TV Q1 75-Inch

Mi TV Q1 75-Inch

Display 75.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi TV Q1 75-Inch With 4K Display, Built-In Chromecast, 30W Stereo Speakers Launched
