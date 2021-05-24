Technology News
Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is teased to come with a bezel-less display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 May 2021 14:18 IST
Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1

Mi TV 4A 40-Inch will be a Horizon Edition model with slightly different design than the full-HD model

Highlights
  • Mi TV 4A 40 is already available in full-HD model in India
  • The Horizon Edition model will come with a bezel-less design
  • Xiaomi has teased the arrival of the TV on Twitter

Xiaomi is teasing the arrival of a new TV model – the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition – in India. The new TV set will be an upgrade to the Mi TV 4A full-HD TV model that was launched in India in September 2019. The Horizon Edition model is expected to see a design refresh with bezel-less edges. The new Mi TV 4A 40-Inch Horizon Edition model is all set to launch in the Indian market on June 1. There is no clarity on whether there will be a dedicated launch event for this television.

Xiaomi has tweeted through its official social handles and sent out media teasers as well confirming that the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is all set to launch on June 1. On Twitter, Xiaomi describes the new model to offer an ‘immersive experience' with ‘beautiful visuals' and calls it ‘a work of art'. The tweet reads, “Uncover the excellence on the #HorizonEdition with Bezel-less design. Immersive. Work of Art. #MiTV4A40 coming on 01.06.2021. RT if you're excited.”

An image of the Mi TV 4A 40-inch Horizon Edition has also been revealed and it is seen to feature a bezel-less design with almost no edges on three sides of the screen. At the bottom, there's a slight chin that houses the Mi logo. Apart from the design, the features of the Mi TV 4A 40-Inch Horizon Edition are likely to be the same as the Mi TV 4A 40-Inch Full-HD Smart TV. It should likely offer Google Assistant integration, run on the latest Patchwall software and come with Android TVs data saving features. The TV should come with 20W speakers supporting DTS-HD.

Xiaomi will reveal all the design and specification details of the Mi TV 4A 40-inch Horizon Edition on June 1. It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi will host a virtual event for this new TV model or launch it through its social media handles. There is no clarity on that as of yet. Xiaomi should presumably offer more teasers in the run up to the launch, and the teasers may offer more details about the Mi TV 4A 40-inch Horizon Edition and Xiaomi's launch event plans.

Tasneem Akolawala
Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
