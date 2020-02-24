As promised, ALTBalaji and Zee5 have released the full-length trailer for Mentalhood, the upcoming comedy-drama that stars Karisma Kapoor in the lead as one of six “supermoms” who “manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children.” Kapoor plays small-town girl and mother-of-three Meira Sharma, Sanjay Suri (Inside Edge) is her husband Anmol Sharma, Dino Morea (Raaz) is stay-at-home father Aakash Fernandes, Sandhya Mridul (Angry Indian Goddesses) is Anuja “Momzilla” Joshi, Shilpa Shukla (B.A. Pass) is the workaholic Namrata, Shruti Seth (Rishta.com) is “boho mom” Diksha, and Tillotama Shome (Sir) is “pushover mom” Preity. Mentalhood has been directed by Karishma Kohli (The Reunion).

The three-minute Mentalhood trailer paints a picture of the daily antics faced by the parents, in addition to problems that stem out of their own desires and conflicts with their partners. Meira (Kapoor), “Miss Kanpur” in a previous life, wants her three kids to go to the same school as Bollywood superstars. That also extends outside of their schooling, with Meira pushing her kids to audition for commercials and hoping for the paparazzi to turn up. Meanwhile, Diksha (Seth) has given herself to “being one with nature”, which means alternative medicine only for her children. Aakash (Morea) is one of the six “supermoms” who takes care of two kids. Meira ends their introduction with an on-the-nose dialogue: “Every day is madness in a mom's life. It's not motherhood, it's mentalhood.”

The second half of the Mentalhood trailer takes a more dramatic turn, with the parents essentially losing it as they are pulled in every direction by the various demands placed on them. It also shows that Mentalhood won't pull any punches when it comes to serious topics, including domestic abuse and child molestation. The Mentalhood repeatedly confirms its finger-wagging approach, with Aakash confronting Meira about her “small-town mentality” and the mothers calling themselves the village after Meira paraphrases the proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Mentalhood is out March 11 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.