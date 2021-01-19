Technology News
Matt Damon Confirmed Thor: Love and Thunder Role as His Family Flies to Australia

He is in quarantine for 14 days, and will be in Australia for “next few months”.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 January 2021 11:00 IST


Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Matt Damon in Thor: Ragnarok

Matt Damon will be part of Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor has confirmed, though it remains unclear in what capacity. On Thor: Ragnarok, Damon played Loki in an Asgardian stage play in the honour of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who was at the time was disguised as his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Damon could possibly be returning to reprise said role, but it might also be a new role in an expanded capacity, given that the 50-year-old American actor said he would be in Australia — where Thor: Love and Thunder is filming — for the “next few months”.

“I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months,” Damon said in a statement to Australian media. “Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it. I'd like to thank the enormous support provided by the NSW government and Australian government, without which this would not have been possible.”

Per local regulations in the Australian state of New South Wales, the Damon family must be sequestered in a private home for 14 days, before they are cleared to be on a movie set or move about publicly.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Damon's arrival and casting in a statement of his own: “Hollywood superstar Matt Damon joining our homegrown talent to film such a major movie in NSW is a big win creating thousands of jobs for locals.”

In addition to Damon, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / The Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Karen Gillan revealed she had arrived in Sydney recently in preparation to play Nebula — her Guardians of the Galaxy character — which suggests that Thor: Love and Thunder might be an “Asgardians of the Galaxy” film.

Behind the scenes, Taika Waititi returns as director — he will also play Korg, introduced in Thor: Ragnarok — and writer alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great). Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige serves as the producer, as he has on every Marvel Cinematic Universe title.

For the MCU's Phase Four, Thor: Love and Thunder will be the sixth film after Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow (May 7), MCU's first Asian lead in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9), Chloé Zhao-directed Eternals (November 5), as-yet untitled Spider-Man 3 (December 17) with all three eras of live-action Spider-Men, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2022) which will directly tie into WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release May 6, 2022 in cinemas worldwide.

Comments

Further reading: Thor Love and Thunder, Matt Damon, Thor Ragnarok, Australia, New South Wales, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Quarantine, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic

