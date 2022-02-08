Technology News
The Matrix Resurrections: Warner Bros. Sued Over HBO Max Day-and-Date Release: Report

WarnerMedia, the parent of Warner Bros. released its entire 2021 catalogue on HBO Max.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 February 2022 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections' co-producer Village Roadshow is suing Warner Bros. alleging breach of contract over the studios decision to release the movie on a streaming platform at the same time as it hit theatres, a report said Monday.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles, is the latest chapter in a growing battle between those who stand to profit from cinematic releases and Hollywood studios who want to grow their streaming services.

It follows a very public spat between Scarlett Johansson and Disney in which the Black Widow star sued for loss of earnings because the film hit Disney+ while it was still in theatres. The two sides later settled out of court.

WarnerMedia, the parent of Warner Bros. released its entire 2021 catalogue on HBO Max, as Hollywood grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and closed theatres.

The suit by Village Roadshow Entertainment Group alleges the studio moved The Matrix Resurrections' release date to 2021 from its originally scheduled 2022 to help drive more subscriptions to HBO Max, the Wall Street Journal reported.

WB's sole purpose in moving the release date of The Matrix Resurrections forward was to create a desperately needed wave of year-end HBO Max premium subscriptions from what it knew would be a blockbuster film, the suit said, according to the Journal.

Despite knowing full well that it would decimate the films box office revenue and deprive Village Roadshow of any economic upside that WB and its affiliates would enjoy, the suit said.

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth instalment of the original reality-or-simulation Keanu Reeves vehicle.

By early February, it had grossed around $153.5 million (about Rs. 1,150 crore) at the box office worldwide.

  • Release Date 22 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Eréndira Ibarra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Andrew Caldwell, Ellen Hollman
  • Director Lana Wachowski
  • Music Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
  • Producer Grant Hill, James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski
  • Production Village Roadshow Pictures, Venus Castina Productions
  • Certificate 18+
