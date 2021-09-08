Technology News
The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday, September 9

First look now available in two (red and blue pill) choices.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 September 2021 11:41 IST
The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday, September 9

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections

Highlights
  • The Matrix Resurrections release date is December 22
  • No word on Hindi, Tamil, Telugu versions of Matrix 4 trailer
  • Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II seen in two teasers

The Matrix Resurrections' first trailer will drop Thursday, September 9, Warner Bros. has announced with two variants — based on the film's iconic red and blue pill metaphor — of a first look at the next Matrix movie. The exact release time for The Matrix Resurrections trailer is 6:30pm IST / 9am ET / 6am PT on Thursday, the studio said. There's no word on whether there will be any local-language versions (be it Hindi, Tamil or Telugu) of The Matrix Resurrections trailer. The fourth entry in The Matrix film series, The Matrix Resurrections brings back leads Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, alongside writer-director Lana Wachowski, one half of The Wachowskis who helmed the first three movies.

Warner Bros. announced the September 9 release date for The Matrix Resurrections' first trailer on a resurrected version of the franchise's official website, thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com, late on Tuesday. On it, you can choose between the red or the blue pill, which then plays two different teaser trailers. Both of them have a common creepy-ish feature, in that they detect your local time and incorporate it in the voiceover, provided by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (in the red one) or Neil Patrick Harris (in the blue one). But better yet, the footage in both versions keeps changing, if you watch it multiple times. And it all plays into the nature of The Matrix Resurrections teaser's voiceovers.

In the red one, Abdul-Mateen II says: “This is the moment. For you to show us what is real. Right now, you believe it is [time here]. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be, this is the first day of the rest of your life. But if you want it, you gotta fight for it.” Meanwhile in the blue one, we have Patrick Harris saying: “Do you remember how you got here? You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction. What's real is here and now [time here]. Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you. It becomes a problem when fantasies endanger us. We don't want anyone to get hurt, do we?” In reality, it's The Matrix Resurrections that is playing tricks on us.

In addition to Reeves as a long-haired Neo and Moss as Trinity, The Matrix Resurrections also stars Jada Pinkett Smith Zion rebel Niobe, Lambert Wilson as info trafficker The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. No word on whom Abdul-Mateen II is playing, though initial reports claimed he was playing a younger Morpheus. Patrick Harris seems to be playing an Agent, going by the teaser, but that's just speculation. The Matrix Resurrections also has roles for Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci.

The Matrix Resurrections is out December 22 worldwide. It will be available in cinemas and on HBO Max (for the first month) at the same time.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
