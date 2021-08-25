Matrix 4 now has an official title: The Matrix Resurrections. That's somewhat fitting, given the fourth Matrix movie is essentially resurrecting the franchise that had seemingly ended in 2003. The Matrix Resurrections also continues the subtitle trend of starting with the letter “R”, as with the second and third chapters, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. We still know very little about The Matrix Resurrections, though Warner Bros. did showcase a teaser trailer to CinemaCon 2021 audience in Las Vegas, where it also revealed that title. No word on when the teaser will be released online.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return in their respective lead roles as Neo and Trinity on The Matrix Resurrections, and are joined by at least three supporting cast members in Jada Pinkett Smith as Zion rebel Niobe, Lambert Wilson as info trafficker The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Additionally, The Matrix Resurrections cast also includes the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci.

Behind the scenes, Lana Wachowski returns as sole director — the first three films were jointly written and directed by The Wachowskis. Lilly Wachowski is sitting out The Matrix Resurrections because she's busy with the Showtime series Work in Progress (currently in its second season and available on Disney+ Hotstar in India). Lana co-wrote The Matrix Resurrections with their Sense8 finale collaborators, Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and The Lazarus Project author Aleksandar Hemon. John Toll (Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending) is set as the cinematographer. The Matrix Resurrections is a production of Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions, and Silver Pictures.

The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release December 22 worldwide. It will be available in cinemas and on HBO Max (for the first month) at the same time.