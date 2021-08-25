Technology News
loading

Matrix 4 Officially Titled The Matrix Resurrections

First teaser trailer unveiled at CinemaCon, but not released online yet.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 August 2021 10:35 IST
Matrix 4 Officially Titled The Matrix Resurrections

Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros./Village Roadshow

Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix Reloaded

Highlights
  • The Matrix Resurrections continues “R”-led subtitle trend
  • Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss lead The Matrix 4 cast
  • Priyanka Chopra is also part of The Matrix Resurrections

Matrix 4 now has an official title: The Matrix Resurrections. That's somewhat fitting, given the fourth Matrix movie is essentially resurrecting the franchise that had seemingly ended in 2003. The Matrix Resurrections also continues the subtitle trend of starting with the letter “R”, as with the second and third chapters, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. We still know very little about The Matrix Resurrections, though Warner Bros. did showcase a teaser trailer to CinemaCon 2021 audience in Las Vegas, where it also revealed that title. No word on when the teaser will be released online.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return in their respective lead roles as Neo and Trinity on The Matrix Resurrections, and are joined by at least three supporting cast members in Jada Pinkett Smith as Zion rebel Niobe, Lambert Wilson as info trafficker The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Additionally, The Matrix Resurrections cast also includes the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci.

Behind the scenes, Lana Wachowski returns as sole director — the first three films were jointly written and directed by The Wachowskis. Lilly Wachowski is sitting out The Matrix Resurrections because she's busy with the Showtime series Work in Progress (currently in its second season and available on Disney+ Hotstar in India). Lana co-wrote The Matrix Resurrections with their Sense8 finale collaborators, Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and The Lazarus Project author Aleksandar Hemon. John Toll (Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending) is set as the cinematographer. The Matrix Resurrections is a production of Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions, and Silver Pictures.

The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release December 22 worldwide. It will be available in cinemas and on HBO Max (for the first month) at the same time.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Matrix, The Matrix 4, The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros, CinemaCon, Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Lana Wachowski, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Airbnb Opens Up Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally, Hosts Can Sign Up for the Programme
Redmi Note 10 Lite Allegedly Appeared on IMEI Database, India Launch Expected Again

Related Stories

Matrix 4 Officially Titled The Matrix Resurrections
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 5G to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today at 12 Noon
  2. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India Today
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  6. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  7. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  8. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Self-Driving Spinoff Waymo Begins Testing With Public in San Francisco
  2. Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate
  3. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings; May Come With Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Huawei Said to Get US Approval for Licence Applications to Buy Auto Chips
  5. Russia Postpones Lunar Mission Over Problems During Luna-25 Spacecraft Testing
  6. Vivo X70 Pro Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console
  7. Redmi Note 10 Lite Allegedly Appeared on IMEI Database, India Launch Expected Again
  8. Matrix 4 Officially Titled The Matrix Resurrections
  9. Airbnb Opens Up Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally, Hosts Can Sign Up for the Programme
  10. TikTok, Shopify Team Up to Let Users Shop From App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com