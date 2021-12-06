Technology News
The Matrix Resurrections Final Trailer Releasing Monday, December 6

New teaser shows Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Telma Hopkins talking, separately.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 December 2021 13:22 IST
The Matrix Resurrections Final Trailer Releasing Monday, December 6

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections

  • The Matrix Resurrections release date is December 22
  • Final trailer coming in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  • The Matrix Resurrections is fourth film in the franchise

The Matrix Resurrections' second and final trailer will drop Monday, December 6, Warner Bros. has announced. Just like the first trailer from September, the new The Matrix Resurrections trailer will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. There's no word on an exact release time for The Matrix Resurrections trailer but the previous one was released at 9am ET / 6am PT, so if the final trailer were to follow in those footsteps, The Matrix Resurrections second trailer will be out 7:30pm IST on Monday. The fourth entry in The Matrix film series, The Matrix Resurrections brings back leads Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, alongside writer-director Lana Wachowski.

Warner Bros. announced the December 6 release date for The Matrix Resurrections' second and final trailer on its social media channels early on Monday with a 27-second teaser trailer. “It's so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head,” Telma Hopkins' new character says, as The Matrix Resurrections teaser gives us shots of Neo (Reeves), Trinity (Moss), Bugs (Jessica Henwick), and Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) along with shots that mimic the first film, The Matrix. “Something else makes the same kind of noise: war.” The background music soars to a crescendo, as we see spaceships, and Neo walking inside the Matrix.

“The most important choice in Neo's life is not his to make,” Sati (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) says — Chopra Jonas is taking over from Tanveer K. Atwal who played a young Sati in The Matrix Revolutions — as The Matrix Resurrections teaser runs us through more footage. Some of it is similar to shots from The Matrix, while there's new material too, including what looks like Trinity's real body plugged into a Matrix farm. The Matrix Resurrections teaser ends with snippets of action featuring some kind of superpowers and Neo riding a bike into fire.

In addition to Reeves, Moss, Hopkins, Henwick, Abdul-Mateen II, and Chopra Jonas, The Matrix Resurrections also stars Jada Pinkett Smith as the Zion rebel Niobe, Lambert Wilson as info trafficker The Merovingian, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, and Eréndira Ibarra as new character Lexy. The Matrix Resurrections has undisclosed roles for Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Andrew Caldwell, and Ellen Hollman. Behind the scenes, Wachowski directs from a script she co-wrote with alongside Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and The Lazarus Project author Aleksandar Hemon.

The Matrix Resurrections is out December 22 in cinemas worldwide and on HBO Max in the US (for the first month). In India, the fourth Matrix movie will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

  • Release Date 22 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt
  • Director Lana Wachowski
  • Music Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
  • Producer Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill
  • Production Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions, Silver Pictures
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
