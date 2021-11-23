The Matrix Resurrections character posters are here — and they give us our first proper look at new entrants played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Eréndira Ibarra in the fourth Matrix movie. Naturally, we also have The Matrix Resurrections character posters for all of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff. Warner Bros. still isn't telling us who some of them are playing though. Maybe the final trailer will help in that regard. The Matrix Resurrections release date is December 22 in India, the US, and on HBO Max.

We do know Reeves is back as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus (somehow). Aside from that, there are big roles for Henwick (Game of Thrones) as Bugs, whom we see sporting a White Rabbit tattoo in the first The Matrix Resurrections trailer; and Ibarra (Sense8) who is called Lexy on the Warner Bros. press site and is present on the main poster that signals her importance to the new Matrix movie. Patrick Harris is the Analyst (who has a black cat that Matrix fans know means something more) and the psychologist talking to Neo in the first trailer.

Re-enter the Matrix with these character posters for #TheMatrixResurrections. Coming to cinemas in India on Wednesday, December 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/BULxtNG4ea — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) November 22, 2021

That leaves Chopra Jonas and Groff's characters, whom we know nothing about. Warner Bros. is keeping its cards close to the chest with them. The Matrix Resurrections also stars Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Telma Hopkins (Trancers), Max Riemelt (Sense8), Toby Onwumere (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Andrew Caldwell (Geography Club), and Ellen Hollman (Spartacus: Vengeance). Returning characters also include Jada Pinkett Smith as Zion rebel Niobe, Lambert Wilson as info trafficker The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson.

Behind the scenes, Lana Wachowski returns as director but without her sibling Lilly Wachowski. Lilly is sitting out The Matrix Resurrections because she's busy with the Showtime series Work in Progress. Lana co-wrote The Matrix Resurrections with their Sense8 finale collaborators, Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and The Lazarus Project author Aleksandar Hemon. John Toll (Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending) is set as the cinematographer. The Matrix Resurrections is a production of Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions, and Silver Pictures.

The Matrix Resurrections is out Wednesday, December 22 in cinemas worldwide and on HBO Max (in the US for the first month). Ahead of the fourth chapter, The Matrix — the movie that started it all — will re-release in Indian cinemas on Friday, December 3. The Matrix will be available in IMAX for the first time.

Revisit #TheMatrix in cinemas before you catch #TheMatrixResurrections! Experience it again on the Big Screen and for the first time ever in IMAX on December 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/9KLkmKU8KO — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) November 22, 2021