The Matrix Resurrections New Posters Introduce Priyanka Chopra, Plus More of Keanu Reeves and Other Characters

The original Matrix is set to re-release in India on December 3 in 2D and IMAX.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 November 2021 10:32 IST
The Matrix Resurrections New Posters Introduce Priyanka Chopra, Plus More of Keanu Reeves and Other Characters

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Keanu Reeves, and Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix Resurrections posters

  • The Matrix Resurrections release date is December 22 worldwide
  • Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss lead The Matrix Resurrections cast
  • No word on Priyanka Chopra’s character in The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections character posters are here — and they give us our first proper look at new entrants played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Eréndira Ibarra in the fourth Matrix movie. Naturally, we also have The Matrix Resurrections character posters for all of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff. Warner Bros. still isn't telling us who some of them are playing though. Maybe the final trailer will help in that regard. The Matrix Resurrections release date is December 22 in India, the US, and on HBO Max.

We do know Reeves is back as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus (somehow). Aside from that, there are big roles for Henwick (Game of Thrones) as Bugs, whom we see sporting a White Rabbit tattoo in the first The Matrix Resurrections trailer; and Ibarra (Sense8) who is called Lexy on the Warner Bros. press site and is present on the main poster that signals her importance to the new Matrix movie. Patrick Harris is the Analyst (who has a black cat that Matrix fans know means something more) and the psychologist talking to Neo in the first trailer.

That leaves Chopra Jonas and Groff's characters, whom we know nothing about. Warner Bros. is keeping its cards close to the chest with them. The Matrix Resurrections also stars Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Telma Hopkins (Trancers), Max Riemelt (Sense8), Toby Onwumere (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Andrew Caldwell (Geography Club), and Ellen Hollman (Spartacus: Vengeance). Returning characters also include Jada Pinkett Smith as Zion rebel Niobe, Lambert Wilson as info trafficker The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson.

Behind the scenes, Lana Wachowski returns as director but without her sibling Lilly Wachowski. Lilly is sitting out The Matrix Resurrections because she's busy with the Showtime series Work in Progress. Lana co-wrote The Matrix Resurrections with their Sense8 finale collaborators, Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and The Lazarus Project author Aleksandar Hemon. John Toll (Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending) is set as the cinematographer. The Matrix Resurrections is a production of Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions, and Silver Pictures.

The Matrix Resurrections is out Wednesday, December 22 in cinemas worldwide and on HBO Max (in the US for the first month). Ahead of the fourth chapter, The Matrix — the movie that started it all — will re-release in Indian cinemas on Friday, December 3. The Matrix will be available in IMAX for the first time.

The Matrix Resurrections

  • Release Date 22 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt
  • Director Lana Wachowski
  • Music Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
  • Producer Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill
  • Production Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions, Silver Pictures
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Matrix Resurrections, The Matrix 4, The Matrix 4 release date, The Matrix Resurrections cast, The Matrix Resurrections posters, Warner Bros, HBO Max, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Erendira Ibarra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Facebook Messenger, Instagram Will Not Get End-to-End Encryption Until 2023: Report

