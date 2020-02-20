Technology News
Maska Release Date: Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia Netflix Film Out March 20

Follows Ghost Stories, Yeh Ballet, and Guilty as original Indian movies this year.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 February 2020 10:53 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Prit Kamani as Rumi in Maska

Highlights
  • Maska release date is March 20 on Netflix worldwide
  • Nikita Dutta, Prit Kamani also part of Maska cast
  • Maska will be fourth Netflix film from India in 2020

Netflix has set a March 20 release date for Maska, the rom-com from India that stars Manisha Koirala (Dil Se..), singer Shirley Setia, Nikita Dutta (Ek Duje Ke Vaaste), and Prit Kamani (Hum Chaar). In Maska, “confused, young millennial Rumi (Kamani), believing in the adage ‘success comes to those who dare to dream', sets out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with clear-headed girl Persis (Setia) helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.” Maska has been directed by Neeraj Udhwani — he's making his feature directorial debut — best known for directing over 100 episodes of the anthology series Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

The Maska release date announcement follows the first look from last week, featuring a tease of “The Maska Song”, when Netflix also revealed that the film would premiere in March. Netflix also announced that Maska will “explore the endearing Parsi heritage of Mumbai, its delicious cuisine, and its even lovelier people.” In the cast announcement video in July last year, Kamani had called Maska “a beautiful story about big dreams and tough choices”, and Koirala added that she was “so happy to be working with a wonderful cast in a wonderful story.”

For Netflix, Maska will be fourth original movie from India in 2020, after the horror anthology Ghost Stories from directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap in January on New Year's Day, the dance drama Yeh Ballet from writer-director Sooni Taraporevala out February 21, and the Kiara Advani-starrer, Johar-produced rape drama Guilty out March 6. Netflix has also released two Indian series in 2020 as yet, in the crime drama Jamtara in January, and the romantic comedy-drama Taj Mahal 1989 last week on Valentine's Day. We've also had two specials from Vir Das and Amit Tandon, with a women-centric one, Ladies Up, coming in March.

Maska will release March 20 on Netflix worldwide.

Further reading: Maska, Netflix, Netflix India, Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia
