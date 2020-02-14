Just mere days after unveiling a release date for its next Indian movie, Netflix has revealed another. The rom-com Maska — starring the likes of Manisha Koirala (Dil Se..), singer Shirley Setia, Nikita Dutta (Ek Duje Ke Vaaste), and Prit Kamani (Hum Chaar) — now has a release date, well month: March. The announcement was made as part of a first look at Maska, by way of a track called “The Maska Song”, which features the two young leads, Persis (Setia) and Rumi (Kamani). Netflix claims Maska will “explore the endearing Parsi heritage of Mumbai, its delicious cuisine, and its even lovelier people.”

Maska was originally announced last April as one of 10 new Netflix Indian films in the works, alongside productions from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), and Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike). Then in July, Netflix announced the aforementioned cast. Kamani had then called Maska “a beautiful story about big dreams and tough choices”, and Koirala added: “I'm so happy to be working with a wonderful cast in a wonderful story.

Here's the official synopsis for Maska, via Netflix:

“Believing in the adage ‘Success comes to those who dare to dream', a confused, young millennial sets out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.”

Maska will release in March on Netflix in India and across the world.