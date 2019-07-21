Marvel's What If...?, the first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has cast Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as The Watcher, described as “a non-Earthly being who observes all things” by the 53-year-old actor at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. We also have a release period: summer 2021. Additionally, the Disney+ original series will feature over a dozen MCU stars who will reprise their roles in (naturally) voice only, including those from franchises such as Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and Ant-Man among others. Here's the full list.

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Michael Rooker as Yondu.

Kudos to Collider for the full list of voice stars for Marvel's What If...? The Disney+ animated anthology series will look at how the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have ended up differently by posing a big question that would alter major events. One of the episodes will reportedly ask: “What if Loki had found the hammer of Thor?” These stories will naturally “not be canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, in that they will not be an actual part of the ongoing storylines in the film sphere and would be “alternate possibilities from another dimension”.

That sets it apart from the multiple live-action limited series for Disney+ currently in the works at Marvel Studios, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl; WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris; Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston; and Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner.

Marvel's What If...? will premiere in summer 2021 on Disney+. There's no word on the release platform for the series in India.