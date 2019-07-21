Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Entertainment News
  • Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic Con 2019

Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Everyone from Chris Hemsworth to Josh Brolin will lend their voices.

By | Updated: 21 July 2019 09:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logo for Marvel's What If...? series

Highlights
  • Marvel’s What If...? release date to be in 2021
  • It’ll be the first animated series from Marvel Studios
  • Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher, who observes things

Marvel's What If...?, the first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has cast Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as The Watcher, described as “a non-Earthly being who observes all things” by the 53-year-old actor at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. We also have a release period: summer 2021. Additionally, the Disney+ original series will feature over a dozen MCU stars who will reprise their roles in (naturally) voice only, including those from franchises such as Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and Ant-Man among others. Here's the full list.

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Michael Rooker as Yondu.

Kudos to Collider for the full list of voice stars for Marvel's What If...? The Disney+ animated anthology series will look at how the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have ended up differently by posing a big question that would alter major events. One of the episodes will reportedly ask: “What if Loki had found the hammer of Thor?” These stories will naturally “not be canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, in that they will not be an actual part of the ongoing storylines in the film sphere and would be “alternate possibilities from another dimension”.

That sets it apart from the multiple live-action limited series for Disney+ currently in the works at Marvel Studios, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl; WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris; Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston; and Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner.

Marvel's What If...? will premiere in summer 2021 on Disney+. There's no word on the release platform for the series in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvels What If, What If, Jeffrey Wright, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Ant Man, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Hawkeye Series to Introduce Kate Bishop, to Release in Autumn 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Honor Smartphones
Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Won't Have ‘Ad-Supported Monetisation’: What It Means
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  3. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  4. Marvel Sets Angelina Jolie’s The Eternals Movie for November 2020
  5. Natalie Portman Will Be the Female Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, Out November 2021
  6. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  7. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  9. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  10. Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  2. Hawkeye Series to Introduce Kate Bishop, to Release in Autumn 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  3. Loki TV Series Follows The Avengers-Era Loki, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  4. WandaVision Adds Captain Marvel Character, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  5. Blade Reboot Set With Mahershala Ali, Marvel Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  6. Black Widow Movie Announced, Gets May 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  7. Thor 4 Announced as Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman as Female Thor, Gets November 2021 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  8. Doctor Strange 2 Announced as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Gets May 2021 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  9. Shang-Chi Movie to Be Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, Gets February 2021 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  10. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Logo Revealed, to Release in Autumn 2020 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.