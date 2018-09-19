NDTV Gadgets360.com

Disney Planning Marvel TV Series for Loki, Scarlet Witch for Its Streaming Service: Report

, 19 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Disney Planning Marvel TV Series for Loki, Scarlet Witch for Its Streaming Service: Report

Photo Credit: Marvel/Disney

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War

Highlights

  • Loki, Scarlet Witch among planned Marvel TV series
  • Won't involve those with standalone movies
  • Marvel Studios will produce them

Disney is reportedly planning several limited series based on Marvel superheroes such as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch for its in-the-works streaming service that is set for a 2019 launch. Though the shows are in “early development” with no writers yet attached, what’s interesting is that the movie actors will reprise their roles and production will be handled by Marvel Studios, the film division rather than Marvel Television, which oversees the ongoing projects on Netflix, ABC, Hulu and others.

Variety has the scoop on the new development, with its sources claiming that the Marvel TV series will involve “second-tier” characters who haven’t had their own standalone movies. That rules out Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and (most likely) Black Widow but that still leaves a lot of characters in addition to Loki and Scarlet Witch, given the breadth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The planned Marvel limited series will last for six to eight episodes, with budgets “expected to be hefty rivalling those of a major studio production”. That will set them apart from the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Runaways, which are designed to last several seasons. And Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is “expected to take a hands-on role in their development”, which likely means he will be credited as an executive producer.

By bringing Marvel’s film properties to the small screen, Disney continues its grand plan of using its most popular franchises to build momentum and attract eyeballs for its as-yet untitled streaming service, which faces heavy competition from big-spenders Netflix and Amazon across the world, but much more so in the US. Disney also has a Star Wars TV series in the works from The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, which is expected to cost $100 million, in addition to a live-action Lady and the Tramp film, and a show based on High School Musical.

Netflix already produces more original content than anyone else and has splashed big on creators this year, making deals with the Obamas, Ryan Murphy, and Shonda Rhimes among others. Amazon has pivoted to a mainstream-content approach, spending $250 million on the rights to the Lord of the Rings and signing first-look deals with Jordan Peele and Gillian Flynn. Disney isn’t planning to rival either on breadth of the content though, which is why it will also price itself below Netflix.

Disney hasn’t revealed if its streaming service will make it to India but if it does, the company’s proposed acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which is currently awaiting regulatory approval, would create an interesting scenario in the country. The Fox acquisition would give it full ownership of Hotstar, which is the leading streaming service in India by some metrics. Disney could end up running two streaming services unless it decides otherwise.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney, Disney streaming service, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Loki, Scarlet Witch
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Xiaomi Mi A2 Red Colour Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Hotstar Announces On Air with AIB Season 3 Release Date in New Trailer
Pricee
Disney Planning Marvel TV Series for Loki, Scarlet Witch for Its Streaming Service: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature 'Significant' Changes, Confirms CEO
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Price, Specs Revealed in AliExpress Listing
  3. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 NFC Variant Availability Revealed
  4. Galaxy J6+ Is First Samsung Phone With a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  5. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Leaked Renders Show Dual Selfie Cameras, Large Bezels
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition Launched
  9. Flipkart Honor Days Sale to Offer Deals on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, More
  10. Nikon Launches Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.