Technology News
loading

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Kevin Feige, Chadwick Boseman Respond to Martin Scorsese’s Criticism of Marvel

Some defended it, while others were more reflective.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 11:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Kevin Feige, Chadwick Boseman Respond to Martin Scorsese’s Criticism of Marvel

Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Sebastian Stan in Avengers: Infinity War

Highlights
  • Feige thinks Scorsese’s comments are “unfortunate”
  • Boseman thinks it’s partly about the timing
  • Johansson reflected on the changing cinema experience

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige — all of whom are involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe — have offered their thoughts on the criticism of superhero movies by renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who has compared them to theme parks and dubbed them “variations on a finite number of themes”. As the overseer of the whole thing, Feige naturally thinks it's “not true”. Boseman thinks Scorsese's attacks are partly about the timing. Evans ruminated on the new Hollywood model, and Johansson reflected on how the changing experience for the cinemagoers.

“I think that's not true,” Feige told The Hollywood Reporter, asked if superhero movies are not “cinema”, as Scorsese believes. “I think it's unfortunate. I think myself and everyone who works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theater full of people. […] Everybody has a different definition of cinema. Everybody has a different definition of art. Everybody has a different definition of risk. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everyone is entitled to repeat that opinion. Everyone is entitled to write op-eds about that opinion, and I look forward to what will happen next. But in the meantime, we're going to keep making movies."

Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Independent), Boseman — who plays Black Panther in the MCU — said: “You've got to think about when [Scorsese is] saying it. He's saying it when he's possibly campaigning for an award. He's saying it at a time when he's making a Netflix movie [in The Irishman], so that's how eyes get on his film, and it's not going to be in the cinemas — it's not going to be seen the best way.” Boseman's comments about The Irishman not getting a proper theatrical release are important in this context, given Scorsese has been proclaiming how cinema is dying. While most of Scorsese's films have released in Indian cinemas, The Irishman will only be on Netflix.

“I think this weird chicken-and-the-egg thing, who started it?” Evans — who played Captain America — said, in a Variety chat with Johansson. “Did audiences only start going to lowbrow stuff, so that's what we started making? Or is it that we made it first, and now that's all we're offered?” Replying to his question, Johansson — who plays Black Widow — added that she initially found Scorsese's comments “old-fashioned”, “disappointing”, and “sad”, but her thought process changed after people told her that “‘at the actual theater, there's not a lot of room for different kinds of movies, or smaller movies, because the theater is taken up by huge blockbusters.' It made me think about how people consume content now, and how there's been this huge sea change with their viewing experience.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Feige, Martin Scorsese, Black Widow, Captain America, Black Panther
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
SpaceX Launches 60 More Mini Satellites for Global Internet With Plans for Thousands More
Alibaba Singles' Day Sales Hit Record $38 Billion in China
Honor Smartphones
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Kevin Feige, Chadwick Boseman Respond to Martin Scorsese’s Criticism of Marvel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  2. Redmi Note 8 Goes on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
  3. Xiaomi Finally Brings an App Drawer to MIUI 11
  4. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  5. Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Inside Edge Season 2
  6. How to Know When Someone Unfollows You on Instagram
  7. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Dark Default Wallpaper
  8. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Offer a Discount on the Phone
  9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  10. Samsung Camera App Code Hints at Arrival of a 108-Megapixel Camera Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. ByteDance's Toutiao Ordered by China to Fix Search, Saying National Hero Smeared
  2. Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out
  3. Twitter Wants Your Feedback on Its Deepfake Policy Plans
  4. Apple Plans Standalone AR and VR Gaming Headset by 2022 and Glasses Later
  5. Alibaba Singles' Day Sales Hit Record $38 Billion in China
  6. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Kevin Feige, Chadwick Boseman Respond to Martin Scorsese’s Criticism of Marvel
  7. SpaceX Launches 60 More Mini Satellites for Global Internet With Plans for Thousands More
  8. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100
  9. Redmi Note 8 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Samsung Camera App Suggests Imminent Launch of a Galaxy Phone With 108-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.