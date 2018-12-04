NDTV Gadgets360.com

Marvel Developing Shang-Chi as Its First Asian Superhero Movie, Dave Callaham Set as Writer: Reports

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Marvel Developing Shang-Chi as Its First Asian Superhero Movie, Dave Callaham Set as Writer: Reports

Photo Credit: Marvel Comics

Highlights

  • Shang-Chi film in the early stages at Marvel
  • Dave Callaham is Chinese-American
  • Has experience with superhero stories

Following the success of its first African-American superhero lead in Black Panther, Marvel Studios has reportedly put Shang-Chi in development, which would be its first Asian protagonist on screen. Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984), an American writer of Chinese descent, has been picked to script the Shang-Chi movie for Marvel. No actor or director is currently attached to the project, though reports say that Marvel is looking at Asians and Asian-Americans.

Deadline and Variety bring word of the new Marvel project, which is reportedly being “fast-tracked” by the Disney-owned studio. Callaham will use his experiences as a Chinese-American to inform the Shang-Chi lore, says Deadline, with the script also modernising the outdated and stereotypical aspects of the character that were prevalent in that era. Shang-Chi's first appearance in Marvel Comics was in December 1973, around the time martial arts films became popular in the West.

In addition to co-writing the screenplay for Wonder Woman 1984 with director Patty Jenkins and DC Comics' Geoff Johns, Callaham has a story credit on 2014's Godzilla and co-wrote 2010's The Expendables with Sylvester Stallone. He also created Amazon's comedy-action series Jean-Claude Van Johnson. Callaham is also working on the script for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, whose first chapter is out next Friday, December 14.

If it goes through, Shang-Chi will be part of the post-Avengers 4 future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Spider-Man: Far From Home out July 2019 and in-the-works projects Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland (Lore); Black Panther sequel from writer-director Ryan Coogler; The Eternals, written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, and with Chloé Zhao (The Rider) as director; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has reportedly been delayed to 2021.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shang Chi, Marvel, MCU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Xiaomi Beats Apple in Wearable Devices Shipments in Q3 2018: IDC
Tumblr Bans Porn to Clean Up the Blogging Platform
Pricee
Marvel Developing Shang-Chi as Its First Asian Superhero Movie, Dave Callaham Set as Writer: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  2. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  3. Samsung Spotted Using an iPhone to Promote Galaxy Note 9
  4. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 India Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Leaked
  6. Oppo R17 Pro India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
  8. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's New and Different in the Realme U1?
  9. Vella Raja Is Amazon’s First Tamil Series, Releasing December 7
  10. Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.